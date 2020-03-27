Coronavirus cases cross 700 in India, Maharashtra and Kerala struggle to contain infection: A statewise tally

india

Coronavirus cases in the country have seen a sharp rise in the month of March. The virus has infected more than 700 people across the country, while 17 people have succumbed to death. Over 60 people have made a recovery and have been discharged across the nation. Maharashtra and Kerala remain the top two worst coronavirus-hit states in the country.

Here’s a look at the statewise tally of Covid-cases, deaths and recoveries in India.

Kerala

The southern state has 137 positive cases of coronavirus as per the latest data by the Ministry of Health. The state hasn’t witnessed any Covid-19 death yet. 11 people have successfully recovered.

“This is the time for youth to shoulder responsibility. We are planning a volunteer force of 2 lakh members. Food supply to hospital work they will be trained. Their expenses will be met by local and civic bodies,” Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Thursday.

Maharashtra

With 130 Covid-19 cases, Maharashtra is one of the worst hit states by Covid-19 infection. The state has registered four coronavirus deaths so far while 15 patients have been recovered and released.

Karnataka

The state has recorded 55 Covid-19 cases and two deaths. Three people have been cured and discharged.

Telangana

45 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported here so far. One person has made a recovery from the virus while no one has died of Covid-19 in the state.

Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state has registered 43 coronavirus cases and no recoveries so far. As many as 3 people have died from the infection in the state.

Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh

Both states have 41 positive cases of coronavirus. While 11 people have recovered from Covid-19 in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan has seen three people get better and discharged.

Delhi

As many as 36 people have been tested positive of coronavirus in the national capital. One person has died from the infection while 6 people have made a recovery.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has urged citizens not to step out of their homes and has assured that no one will go to sleep on an empty stomach. He also assured a smooth supply of all essential commodities across the National Capital Territory.

Haryana and Punjab

The neighbouring states have 30 and 33 Covid-19 cases respectively. While one person has died of coronavirus in Punjab, Haryana has seen no deaths. 11 people have been recovered from coronavirus in Haryana.

Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh

The southern state has registered 26 Covid-19 cases and one recovery. Madhya Pradesh closely follows with 20 positive cases of coronavirus in the state. Both states have registered one death each.

Besides this, Jammu and Kashmir has 13 positive cases of coronavirus. One person has died from the infection while one was cured. Andhra Pradesh has 11 positive Covid-19 cases while West Bengal has 10 people who tested positive for the infection.

In Chandigarh, 7 people were found infected from Covid-19. Chhattisgarh and Bihar have recorded 6 cases each with one death in Bihar.

Uttarakhand has 5 coronavirus patients. Goa and Himachal Pradesh have recorded 3 cases each while Odisha has just two Covid-19 positive patients. States and Union territories with just one positive Covid-19 case include Andaman, Manipur, Mizoram and Pondicherry.

Coronavirus killed eight more people in India on Thursday and 88 new cases - the highest in a single day - were confirmed.

On Friday, India entered the third day of the 21-day long nationwide coronavirus lockdown announced by PM Modi to break the chain of Covid-19 infections in the country.