Covid-19 LIVE updates: Opposition parties urge Centre to launch free vaccination drive
As India battles the deadlier, more infectious second wave of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), the rate of new infections continues hovering at alarming levels. Sunday's spike of 392,488 cases in 24 hours pushed the country's total infection tally past the 19.5-million mark, according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare. Deaths jumped by a record of 3,689, taking the overall toll to 215,542.
Hospitals treating Covid-19 patients have filled to capacity, medical oxygen supplies have run short and morgues and crematoriums have been swamped. At least 11 states and union territories have imposed some form of coronavirus-necessitated restrictions. A nationwide lockdown on part of the central government, however, still remains out of consideration for now.
On the other hand, several countries including the United States have shipped in critical oxygen equipment, therapeutics, and raw materials for Covid-19 vaccine production to help India tide over the current coronavirus crisis.
Covid-19 dashboard:
Total cases: 19,557,457
Active cases: 3,349,644
Discharged patients: 15,992,271
Deaths: 215,542
Total vaccinations: 156,816,031
MAY 03, 2021 08:42 AM IST
DRDO hands over 50 oxygen cylinders to Telangana hospital
The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has handed over 50 oxygen cylinders to the Gandhi Hospital in Telangana's Secunderabad, the department of defence informed on Monday. Union minister Kishan Reddy was present during the handing over of the cylinders on Sunday, it added.
Notably, these oxygen cylinders are of 46.7 liters water capacity each and can be pressurised up to 150 bars, the DRDO said.
MAY 03, 2021 08:27 AM IST
Delhi L-G seeks action plan on shortage of beds, oxygen amid Covid-19 surge
The lieutenant governor of Delhi, Anil Baijal, on Sunday asked concerned departments and agencies to submit an action plan with regard to the availability of hospital beds, medicines, medical oxygen as well as increasing the capacity of crematoriums and graveyards amid a surge in Covid-19 cases in the national capital. Read More
(Reporting by ANI)
MAY 03, 2021 08:06 AM IST
How many dead are there, really?
Delhi’s crematoriums running out of wood, underreported deaths from Bihar and Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh — newspapers and websites (including HT) have been peppered with anecdotal reports over the past few weeks that show that many states are under-reporting the number of coronavirus disease or Covid-19 deaths.
Is it twice the reported number, five times, thirty? Read More
MAY 03, 2021 07:43 AM IST
Opposition parties ask Centre to launch mass vaccination drive free-of-charge
The leaders of 13 opposition parties in India have penned a joint statement, asking the central government to launch a free mass vaccination drive across India in view of the unprecedented surge in Covid-19 cases. It was recommended that a budgetary allocation of ₹35,000 be utilised for this purpose.
Among the signatories included the leaders of a number of regional parties in states, such as Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee, Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar, and Samajwadi Party head Akhilesh Yadav. Congress chief Sonia Gandhi also signed the joint statement.
MAY 03, 2021 07:42 AM IST
Indian Air Force C-17s airlift cryogenic oxygen containers to meet critical demand
The Indian Air Force, on Monday morning, said that its C-17 aircraft is bringing four cryogenic oxygen containers from Germany's Frankfurt to the Hindon airbase in Delhi. 450 oxygen cylinders are also being airlifted from Brize Norton in the United Kingdom to the Chennai airbase in Tamil Nadu, it said.
On a more domestic basis, the C-17 aircrafts are also carrying oxygen containers from one state to another. On Sunday, the IAF C-17 airlifted two cryogenic oxygen containers from Chandigarh to Bhubaneswar, two from Jodhpur to Jamnagar, two from Hindan to Ranchi, two from Indore to Jamnagar, and two more from Hindon to Bhubaneswar, the air force said.
