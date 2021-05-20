Home / India News / Covid-19 LIVE: Daily new cases of infection in Chinese Mainland dips to 12
Migrant minors wait to be tested for Covid-19 upon their arrival to the Spanish enclave of Ceuta.
Live

Covid-19 LIVE: Daily new cases of infection in Chinese Mainland dips to 12

  • Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday said that India will vaccinate all of its adult population by the end of this year. The minister said that 51 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses will be made available by July and 216 crore more between August and December.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 20, 2021 07:18 AM IST

India's Covid-19 tally continued to fall and the number of daily infections is now hovering below 300,00. The country has a caseload of 25,496,330 and the death toll stands at 283,248. On Wednesday, India logged the highest death toll since the Covid-19 pandemic last year. It added 4,529, also the highest single-day toll worldwide.

Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday said that India will vaccinate all of its adult population by the end of this year. The minister said that 51 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses will be made available by July and 216 crore more between August and December.

Meanwhile, New York city in the United States reported its lowest infection rate since September. Earlier, it was the Covid-19 epicentre of the country. The seven-day average Covid-19 positivity rate in New York state dropped to 1.06%, the lowest since Sept. 27, Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a statement Wednesday.

More than 70% of UK adults have received at least one dose of Covid vaccine, the Department of Health and Social Care said, and about 40% of people are fully vaccinated.

In Pakistan, the government is planning to reopen its tourism industry and outdoor restaurants to full capacity starting Monday.

Vaccines developed by Moderna Inc. and the Pfizer Inc.-BioNTech SE partnership appear to be more effective in preventing transmission, helping some countries such as Israel to quell the pandemic faster.

  • MAY 20, 2021 07:18 AM IST

    American lawmakers urges Biden to give 60 mln doses of AstraZeneca vaccines to India

    America's top civil rights leader Rev Jesse Jackson extends solidarity with India, says the "whole world is praying for the country." He also urged Biden administration to give 60 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccines to India.

  • MAY 20, 2021 06:39 AM IST

    12 new cases in Chinese Mainland

    Twelve new cases of Covid-19 were reported from Chinese mainland on May 19, down from 14 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Thursday.

coronavirus
America's top civil rights leader Rev Jesse Jackson.(AP)
india news

US civil rights leader urges Biden To give 60 mn Covid-19 vaccine doses to India

PTI | , Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAY 20, 2021 07:36 AM IST
Chicago-based Civil rights leader Rev Jesse Jackson was in the city here to urge the Biden administration to give 60 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccines to India.
BJP leader Sambit Patra.
india news

Congress, BJP exchange barbs over 'toolkit'

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 20, 2021 07:27 AM IST
The Congress accused BJP leader Sambit Patra of naming the author of a real document (from its metadata) to claim that she also authored the fake documents. It reiterated that the document on Central Vista was genuine, but that the BJP had concocted the other one on Covid-19 to defame the Congress.
The new terms of use formalises WhatsApp’s years-old policy of sharing some data with its parent company in instances when a user interacts with a business account.(Bloomberg file photo)
india news

WhatsApp asked to junk privacy policy

By Deeksha Bhardwaj, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 20, 2021 07:19 AM IST
According to a ministry of electronics and information technology (Meity) representative, WhatsApp informed the government that it had deferred the May 15 implementation of the terms.
Former National Security Guard (NSG) director general JK Dutt.
india news

Former NSG chief, who led the 26/11 ops, dies of Covid

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 20, 2021 07:16 AM IST
Family members told news agency PTI that JK Dutt was admitted to the Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon on April 14 after his oxygen saturation started declining.
Following the advisory, Jaisalmer district collector Ashish Modi directed all officials engaged in the locust control operation to ensure highest priority to containment operations.(PTI file photo)
india news

Rajasthan: Locust attack warning issued for Jaisalmer

By Mukesh Mathrani, Hindustan Times, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON MAY 20, 2021 07:09 AM IST
On May 17, UN Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO) said a few locust bands are likely to form in May in southwest Iran from where they may move east towards Pakistan.
69 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccines have already been administered in the state.(HT file)
india news

Tamil Nadu govt to vaccinate 18-44 age group from today

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 20, 2021 07:09 AM IST
Tamil Nadu had deferred the vaccination drive for those in the age group of 18-44, which was initially supposed to begin on May 1, on the account of shortage of Covid-19 vaccines.
The six Indian sites include the Satpura Tiger Reserve. (File photo. Representative image)
india news

Tiger reserve, 5 others make it to heritage site shortlist

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 20, 2021 07:21 AM IST
“Delighted and proud that @ASIGoI had submitted a proposal for India’s 9 places for inclusion in tentative list of UNESCO, where six sites have selected in Tentative Lists of @UNESCO World Heritage Site,” the ministry posted on Twitter.
BJP national president JP Nadda.(ANI)
india news

Covid-19 vaccine will be available for all by December, says BJP president Nadda

PTI | , Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON MAY 20, 2021 06:59 AM IST
He also accused the Congress of spreading anarchy at the time of the pandemic.
Migrant minors wait to be tested for Covid-19 upon their arrival to the Spanish enclave of Ceuta.(AFP)
india news

Hiroyuki Murakami, a climate scientist at the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’ Geophysical Fluid Dynamics Laboratory. (Sourced)
india news

‘Arabian Sea to get more severe cyclones’: Expert

By Jayashree Nandi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 20, 2021 06:37 AM IST
Hiroyuki Murakami, , a climate scientist at the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’ Geophysical Fluid Dynamics Laboratory, spoke to Hindustan Times about Cyclone Tauktae and how India should prepare for such disasters in the future.
M Rajeevan, secretary, ministry of earth sciences, said the models indicate that the cyclone may cross the West Bengal and Odisha coasts.(AP photo)
india news

IMD warns of cyclone at east coast

By Jayashree Nandi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 20, 2021 06:12 AM IST
Experts said that atmospheric and oceanic conditions were favourable for persistent cloud cover over the Andaman Sea and the adjoining areas of east-central and southeast Bay of Bengal, where a low-pressure area is likely to form around May 22.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducts an aerial survey of the Cyclone Tauktae affected areas of Gujarat and Diu on May 19, 2021. (ANI Photo)
india news

PM Modi reviews Tauktae damage in Gujarat

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Ahmedabad
PUBLISHED ON MAY 20, 2021 06:09 AM IST
After arrival at the Bhavnagar airport, Modi, accompanied by Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani, boarded a helicopter and conducted an aerial survey of affected areas in Gujarat and adjoining Diu.
Health minister Harsh Vardhan.(HT photo)
india news

Vaccines to all adults by end of year: Health minister Harsh Vardhan

PTI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 20, 2021 05:57 AM IST
The minister said that 51 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses will be made available by July and 216 crore more between August and December.
Prices of some farm chemicals have risen sharply on account of costlier imports amid estimates that a normal monsoon would increase demand this year.(HT file photo)
india news

Govt raises fertiliser subsidy by 14,775 crore as global rates soar

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 20, 2021 01:56 AM IST
On May 17, HT had reported that the Centre was considering an increase in fertiliser subsidy following a May 13 meeting of Union fertilizer minister Sadananda Gowda, home minister Amit Shah, finance minister Nirmala Sithraman and agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar.
HT Image
india news

‘Centre began looking for virus variants only after rapid surge

By Divya Chandrababu
PUBLISHED ON MAY 20, 2021 01:17 AM IST
Dr T Jacob John, who was former director at ICMR’s Centre of Advanced Research in Virology, in an interview with says that the government surveillance did not catch wind as the virus was mutating and new variants were emerging until rapid rise of the pandemic curve
