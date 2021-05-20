Covid-19 LIVE: Daily new cases of infection in Chinese Mainland dips to 12
India's Covid-19 tally continued to fall and the number of daily infections is now hovering below 300,00. The country has a caseload of 25,496,330 and the death toll stands at 283,248. On Wednesday, India logged the highest death toll since the Covid-19 pandemic last year. It added 4,529, also the highest single-day toll worldwide.
Meanwhile, New York city in the United States reported its lowest infection rate since September. Earlier, it was the Covid-19 epicentre of the country. The seven-day average Covid-19 positivity rate in New York state dropped to 1.06%, the lowest since Sept. 27, Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a statement Wednesday.
More than 70% of UK adults have received at least one dose of Covid vaccine, the Department of Health and Social Care said, and about 40% of people are fully vaccinated.
In Pakistan, the government is planning to reopen its tourism industry and outdoor restaurants to full capacity starting Monday.
Vaccines developed by Moderna Inc. and the Pfizer Inc.-BioNTech SE partnership appear to be more effective in preventing transmission, helping some countries such as Israel to quell the pandemic faster.
MAY 20, 2021 07:18 AM IST
American lawmakers urges Biden to give 60 mln doses of AstraZeneca vaccines to India
America's top civil rights leader Rev Jesse Jackson extends solidarity with India, says the "whole world is praying for the country." He also urged Biden administration to give 60 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccines to India.
MAY 20, 2021 06:39 AM IST
12 new cases in Chinese Mainland
Twelve new cases of Covid-19 were reported from Chinese mainland on May 19, down from 14 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Thursday.
