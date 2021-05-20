Covid-19 LIVE: Daily new cases of infection in Chinese Mainland dips to 12

India's Covid-19 tally continued to fall and the number of daily infections is now hovering below 300,00. The country has a caseload of 25,496,330 and the death toll stands at 283,248. On Wednesday, India logged the highest death toll since the Covid-19 pandemic last year. It added 4,529, also the highest single-day toll worldwide.

Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday said that India will vaccinate all of its adult population by the end of this year. The minister said that 51 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses will be made available by July and 216 crore more between August and December.

Click here for complete Covid-19 coverage

Meanwhile, New York city in the United States reported its lowest infection rate since September. Earlier, it was the Covid-19 epicentre of the country. The seven-day average Covid-19 positivity rate in New York state dropped to 1.06%, the lowest since Sept. 27, Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a statement Wednesday.

More than 70% of UK adults have received at least one dose of Covid vaccine, the Department of Health and Social Care said, and about 40% of people are fully vaccinated.

In Pakistan, the government is planning to reopen its tourism industry and outdoor restaurants to full capacity starting Monday.

Vaccines developed by Moderna Inc. and the Pfizer Inc.-BioNTech SE partnership appear to be more effective in preventing transmission, helping some countries such as Israel to quell the pandemic faster.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON