Live

Coronavirus news updates LIVE: Countries taking measures as China prepares to reopen borders in January

india news
Published on Dec 28, 2022 08:45 AM IST

Coronavirus news updates LIVE, December 28,2022: States have strengthened their surveillance with random sampling of 2 per cent of foreign passengers taking place at airports. Those from China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand are also required to submit a negative test report.

Passengers undergo thermal screening at the airport amid a global surge in Covid-19 cases. (Sourced/Mansukh Mandaviya Twitter)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
India has renewed its focus on Covid-19 in wake of a fresh outbreak - considered to be the worst in three years of pandemic - in China and several other countries. The Centre has urged citizens to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour, including wearing of masks and maintaining physical distance. With the year-end festive season currently in full swing, measures have been taken to check any infection spike. In this regard, Karnataka has made masks mandatory in restaurants and bars, movie theaters, pubs and clubs, and has directed New Year's celebrations to end at 1am.

Meanwhile, nationwide mock drills at hospitals and health care facilities occurred on Tuesday, with Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya visiting Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital. He also held a meeting with members of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) wherein doctors and medical experts urged to let people get administered with second booster shot. However, official data has revealed that a large population of the country is yet to take the booster dose.

States have strengthened their surveillance, especially at the airports, with random sampling of 2 per cent of international passengers taking place. Furthermore, those entering India from Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Thailand and China are required to mandatorily submit a negative Covid-19 test report after arrival.

Concerns around the infection spike in China have increased after a man aged 40 tested positive for Covid-19 in Agra on Sunday. He is asymptomatic and has been isolated at his house in Shahganj locality of Agra while his sample has been sent to Lucknow for genome sequencing to know the variant.

The BF.7 variant of Covid-19, which is the primary driver of the recent outbreak in China, was already detected in India earlier. Four persons who contracted the variant - a sub lineage of Omicron BA.5 - in September and November, have since recovered. Experts have assured that India's Covid-19 scenario will not worsen like that of China.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Dec 28, 2022 08:45 AM IST

    Countries taking measures to combat Covid spike as China prepares to reopen borders on January 8

    As China prepares to abandon its strict ‘Zero Covid’ policy in the face of severe backlash and protests, and reopen its borders on January 8, countries across the globe are implementing or considering measures to check an infection spike by testing or restricting travellers from the Asian nation. India and Japan have made a negative Covid-19 test report mandatory for passengers coming from China. The Bloomberg reported that the US is considering new precautions for people entering the country from China in wake of a deadly fresh outbreak.

Grenade blasts trigger exchange of fire in Jammu

india news
Published on Dec 28, 2022 08:38 AM IST

The firefight was triggered months after a purported attempt to carry out a suicide attack near Sunjuwan military station in Jammu was foiled with the killing of two terrorists in April

Residents said five to six grenade blasts preceded the exchange of fire. (ANI)
Encounter between terrorists-security forces in Jammu; grenade blasts, firing

india news
Published on Dec 28, 2022 08:33 AM IST

Two-three terrorists are likely to be in the spot where an encounter broke out on Wednesday morning at 7.30am on Panjtirthi-Sidhra road in Jammu.

The encounter is going on in the Sidhra area of Jammu.
Air India Express releases Covid guidelines for passengers coming from UAE

india news
Updated on Dec 28, 2022 08:36 AM IST

Maintaining Covid-appropriate behaviour such as complete immunisation, wearing masks and following physical distancing are some of the directions mentioned in the guidelines.

Air India said it will take on lease ‘six Airbus 320 Neo’ narrow-body and ‘six Boeing 777’ (HT Photo)
'My grandmom was called gungi gudiya before…': Rahul Gandhi on 'pappu' tag

india news
Updated on Dec 28, 2022 07:16 AM IST

“The same people who attack me 24X7 used to call her gungi gudiya and then she became the Iron Lady. She always was the Iron Lady,” Rahul Gandhi said in an interview the video of which has been shared on Rahul Gandhi's YouTube channel.

Rahul Gandhi said he does not mind being called 'pappu' as he does not care. (PTI)
Jadeja trolled for praising wife's knowledge about RSS: '...sets you apart'

india news
Published on Dec 28, 2022 06:01 AM IST

Jadeja was slammed on Twitter for batting for the RSS as he called RSS an organisation that promotes the ideals of upholding Indian culture.

Ravindra Jadeja was trolled for praising his wife Rivaba Jadeja's knowledge about the RSS. (ANI)
LIVE: Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in Jammu

india news
Updated on Dec 28, 2022 08:21 AM IST

Breaking news December 28, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
LIVE: Two earthquakes of 4.7 and 5.3 magnitudes strike Nepal

india news
Updated on Dec 28, 2022 05:36 AM IST

Breaking news December 28, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
CDSCO inspects drugs factory for compliance

india news
Updated on Dec 28, 2022 05:01 AM IST

India’s pharmaceutical standards authority has started random inspections of drug factories to check for regulatory compliance, the health ministry announced on Tuesday, a fallout of an Indian company’s cough syrups being linked to deaths in Gambia.

The inspections by the CDSCO are being conducted on the directions of health minister Mansukh Mandaviya in collaboration with state drugs regulators across the country, the ministry said in a statement.
Vigil up near border of Mizoram, Assam after fresh incident

india news
Published on Dec 28, 2022 12:30 AM IST

A group of farmers from Mizoram attempted to clear forest areas at Assam’s Hailakandi district last week, Assam officials said on Tuesday

HT Image
HT Image

Tunisha Sharma’s last rites held, Sheezan Khan’s family attends

india news
Updated on Dec 28, 2022 02:47 AM IST

The last rites of actor Tunisha Sharma, who allegedly died by suicide on Saturday, was performed in Mumbai on Tuesday, as police continued with its probe and recorded the statements of 22 people in the case.

The mortal remains of Tunisha Sharma arrive at a crematorium at Mira Bhayandar in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Vijay Bate/HT photo)
Punjab: 3 aides of gangster Landa arrested, RPG seized

india news
Published on Dec 28, 2022 12:21 AM IST

Punjab Police on Tuesday claimed to have busted a “sub-module” of Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh alias Landa with the arrest of three persons and recovery of a loaded RPG and rocket launcher from the banks of Beas river.

A loaded RPG was recovered from the banks of Beas river in Punjab. (HT photo)
Rajasthan government plans law to protect rights of gig workers

india news
Updated on Dec 28, 2022 04:57 AM IST

In a first for the country, the Rajasthan government is likely to propose a law to protect the rights of gig workers and make them beneficiaries of various state welfare schemes, in the budget session of the state assembly in January next year, senior officials aware of the details said on Tuesday.

The term gig workers refers to those who are engaged in any income-generating activity as freelancers or on a temporary basis. (Shutterstock)
BJP coming to Tamil Nadu to serve people: Nadda

india news
Published on Dec 28, 2022 12:15 AM IST

At a public meeting in Coimbatore on Tuesday evening, Nadda hit out at the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and its principal ally, the Congress

BJP national president JP Nadda addresses a public meeting in Coimbatore on Tuesday. (JP Nadda Twitter)
AIADMK row, Rajiv convicts’ release stirred politics in Tamil Nadu

india news
Updated on Dec 28, 2022 12:15 AM IST

Sharpening his offensive against BJP-led Centre, Stalin shot off letters to 37 non-BJP leaders in a bid to form a consensus to ‘fight the threat of bigotry and religious hegemony’

AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami after being elected as interim general secretary of the party, during the general council meeting of AIADMK, in Chennai in July 2022. The infighting within the AIADMK opened space for others in the opposition rank and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) did not need a second invitation to occupy the same. (PTI)
BJP not controlling us, start preparing for 2024 elections: EPS to AIADMK office-bearers

india news
Published on Dec 28, 2022 12:15 AM IST

EPS’s meeting with the district secretaries at AIADMK headquarters comes a week after expelled leader O Panneerselvam (OPS) addressed a meeting of office-bearers of his own faction in Chennai on December 21

AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami with party leaders at the party's district secretaries’ meeting, in Chennai on Tuesday. (ANI)
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 28, 2022
