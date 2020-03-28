Coronavirus: Essential services providers in national capital can apply for e-pass on Delhi Police website

india

Updated: Mar 28, 2020 16:24 IST

Delhi Police on Saturday rolled out the provision for essential service providers to obtain their e-passes through its website. Individuals can register and apply for their e-passes on Delhi Police’s website.

“Everyone who deals in essential commodities and does not have a pass yet can now apply online through the Delhi Police website,” Delhi police PRO MS Randhawa said.

People can also apply for the passes physically through the Deputy Commissioner of Police’s office.

Delhi Police has made it mandatory for essential service providers to show their valid identity proofs to be able to move about the city during the lockdown period. Those who don’t have the valid ID proofs can apply for the “movement pass”.

Everyone who deals in essential commodities and does not have a pass yet can now apply online through the Delhi Police website. People can also apply for the passes physically through the Deputy Commissioner of Police's office: Delhi police PRO MS Randhawa #CoronaLockdown pic.twitter.com/ZJQjTN5fJJ — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2020

The Delhi government is providing free food and support to people in need of relief amid Covid-19 lockdown.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has organised over 500 relief centres in Delhi to provide food and shelter amid the lockdown. To make things easier, the AAP has launched a customised Google Maps with the locations of all the relief centres.

Relief centres span across the city and people can visit these places for lunch (12-3PM) and dinner (6-9PM) everyday.

On Friday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwl said that the administration is equipped to handle 100 Covid-19 cases in a day. The chief minister added that the authorities are now devising a plan and preparing for stage 3 outbreak.

“Right now, we are getting three to four positive cases a day. Today, the facilities that we have are enough even if 100 cases are reported each day. We have identified what is needed in scenarios when the numbers go up further and we will start preparing for it,” said Kejriwal, identifying three thresholds for the epidemic’s severity -- 100 cases a day, 500 cases a day and 1,000 cases a day – to sharpen its action plan.