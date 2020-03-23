Buoyed by 11 cured cases, Adityanath ramps up isolation beds to 10,000 in UP

india

Updated: Mar 23, 2020 19:35 IST

With Uttar Pradesh reporting 31 coronavirus positive cases over the last few days, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday appealed to the people to stay indoors, follow prohibitory orders and help break the chain of transmission of the coronavirus pandemic. So far, 11 people who had tested positive have recovered in the state.

“We have sufficient laboratories for testing. We have 2000 beds for isolation and treatment and the administration is trying to take the number of beds to 10,000. Large-scale cleaning and sanitisation is being undertaken and no new case of Covid-19 has been detected in the state on Monday,” Adityanath said.

“Coronavirus haaregi aur Bharat jitega,” the CM said. He appealed to the people to take all necessary precaution and said the country was working towards containing the Covid-19 pandemic and added that a total number of 11 patients had recovered in the state after testing positive for coronavirus.

Stressing the need to follow Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, Adityanath sought the cooperation of the people of the state in tackling the outbreak of the disease.

On Sunday evening, the Uttar Pradesh government had ordered a lockdown of Gautam Budh Nagar and Ghaziabad, besides 14 other districts in the state, from March 23 to 25. The other districts facing a lockdown are Agra, Lucknow, Moradabad, Varanasi, Lakhimpur Kheri, Bareilly, Azamgarh, Kanpur, Meerut, Aligarh, Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, Pilibhit and Saharanpur.

The administration has suspended all interstate bus services beginning Monday and UPSRTC services have been suspended till March 25.

The most populous state in the country has reported that 31 people have been infected with the novel coronavirus as of Sunday and one of them is a foreigner.