e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 31, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Coronavirus: Transgenders in Gujarat set an example, offer food to needy

Coronavirus: Transgenders in Gujarat set an example, offer food to needy

The food packets include rice, flour, oil, tea leaves, sugar, among other essential items.

india Updated: Mar 31, 2020 10:31 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The members are providing free packages of food to the needy and those living in slums.
The members are providing free packages of food to the needy and those living in slums. (ANI)
         

A group of more than 150 people from Gujarat’s transgender community have set an example amid the Covid-19 crisis by helping out the needy.

The members are providing free packages of food to the needy and those living in slums.

The food packets include rice, flour, oil, tea leaves, sugar, among other essential items, news agency ANI reported.

“We had started with 200 kits but now it has gone up to around 1500. We prepare it ourselves for distribution. We used to get together for the celebration of Navratri, but it got cancelled this year due to coronavirus. So we thought of doing this instead,” Nisha, a member of the community said. 

This is just one example of how people are coming together to help others fight the Covid-19 crisis.

In Kerala’a Trivandrum, employees at the general post office have decided to prepare food at their homes and give it to the needy in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Home-cooked food will be given to Trivandrum Corporation which would then be provided to the needy, ANI reported.

“There are many who are struggling for food in this lockdown. We’ve a Postal Staff Quarters Welfare Association and we decided to prepare food at our homes and give to Thiruvananthapuram Corporation which will supply it to the needy. There are 40 families in staff quarters,” an official said. 

Devotees at Gurudwara Gobind Dham in Ahmedabad are also busy making food packets for the needy amid lockdown due to coronavirus.

The number of coronavirus cases in the country has jumped over 1,200. More than 30 people in India have lost their lives to Covid-19. 101 patients have successfully recovered from the virus.

tags
top news
Delhi govt orders filing of FIR against Nizamuddin Mosque event organisers
Delhi govt orders filing of FIR against Nizamuddin Mosque event organisers
Covid-19 could fundamentally change India’s political economy
Covid-19 could fundamentally change India’s political economy
What we know about Nizamuddin mosque congregation: 10 points
What we know about Nizamuddin mosque congregation: 10 points
Covid-19: India’s FY21 outlook bleak, economy to enter slow lane
Covid-19: India’s FY21 outlook bleak, economy to enter slow lane
Indian govt’s app has some coronavirus myth-busters for you
Indian govt’s app has some coronavirus myth-busters for you
India-bound 2020 Honda City passes crash test with flying colours
India-bound 2020 Honda City passes crash test with flying colours
US coronavirus death toll rises past 3,000, over 1.6 lakh Covid-19 cases reported
US coronavirus death toll rises past 3,000, over 1.6 lakh Covid-19 cases reported
COVID-19 survives on masks; Nizamuddin sealed & more: Top 5 stories from HT
COVID-19 survives on masks; Nizamuddin sealed & more: Top 5 stories from HT
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus UpdateCovid-19Covid-19 OutbreakCoronavirus cases in ChandigarhCovid-19 cases in MaharashtraNizamuddin mosqueGoa lockdownSensex Today

don't miss

latest news

india news