5 more Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra; total number reaches 225

Updated: Mar 31, 2020 09:43 IST

The number of people who have contracted Covid-19 in Maharashtra went up to 225 after five new cases were reported on Tuesday, officials said.

Of them, one in Mumbai and two each in Pune and Buldhana, they said.

There were 220 patients of the coronavirus disease till Monday and the state had reported two Covid-19 related deaths, taking the toll to 10.

A 78-year-old man from Mumbai died in a private hospital, while a 52-year-old man died at a private hospital in Pune.

According to health department officials, the 78-year-old was suffering from high blood pressure and heart ailments and the Pune man had diabetes and high blood pressure.

The state government had issued instructions to all district authorities to take precautions to contain the spread after a few patients, who tested positive on Monday, were found to be from densely populated areas in Mumbai and Pune.

Officials had expressed fear of a rapid spread of the virus in these localities because of the density of population in these places.