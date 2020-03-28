Employees at Kerala post office to offer home-cooked meals to needy amid Covid-19 lockdown

india

Updated: Mar 28, 2020 14:16 IST

Employees at the General Post Office at Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram have decided to prepared food at their homes and give it to the needy in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Home-cooked food will be given to Trivandrum Corporation which would then be provided to the needy, news agency ANI reported.

“There are many who are struggling for food in this lockdown. We’ve a Postal Staff Quarters Welfare Association and we decided to prepare food at our homes and give to Thiruvananthapuram Corporation which will supply it to the needy. There are 40 families in staff quarters,” an official said.

Kerala, on Saturday, recorded its first death from Covid-19 as the total number of cases in the southern Indian state soared over 170. The 69-year old man died at Kochi Medical College. The fatality is yet to be confirmed by the centre.

Maharashtra and Kerala continue to struggle to contain the rapid rise in Covid-19 cases. The nationwide tally of coronavirus cases on Friday climbed to 873, 19 patients have died. Confirmed Covid-19 cases shot up by 149 in India on Saturday morning, taking the total count to 873 as the country recorded its biggest jump in a 24-hour period, the health ministry said.

According to Worldometer, a global case tracker which says it gives live statistics, India reported 906 infections and 20 deaths till 1 pm on Saturday.

On Saturday, India entered the fourth day of the 21-day long nationwide coronavirus lockdown announced by PM Modi to break the chain of Covid-19 infections in the country.