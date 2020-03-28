e-paper
Kerala reports first Covid-19 death from Kochi hospital

Kerala reports first Covid-19 death from Kochi hospital

Kerala has reported 165 confirmed Covid-19 cases so far, including 11 who have been cured, according to the Union health ministry’s latest data.

Updated: Mar 28, 2020 13:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
New Delhi
The first Covid-19 casaulty from Kerala has been reported from Kochi.
The first Covid-19 casaulty from Kerala has been reported from Kochi. (ANI File / Representational Photo )
         

A 69-year-old man died in Kerala’s Kochi on Saturday, becoming the first person from the southern state to die after contracting Covid-19.

News agency ANI cited Dr NK Kuttappan, Ernakulam’s district medical officer, as saying that the man died at Kochi Medical College.

The Centre is yet to confirm the death.

Kerala has reported that 165 people have tested positive for the coronavirus so far, including 11 who have been cured, according to the Union health ministry’s latest data.

There are eight foreign nationals who have been infected by Sars-Cov-2 as well in the tally.

There have been 19 coronavirus-related deaths before this in the country.

