Covid-19 LIVE updates: Mizoram reports 140 new cases, tally goes past 6,000-mark

India's active caseload of the coronavirus disease crossed the three million mark on Thursday, as the daily new infections continue to remain upwards of 300,000 every day. With 379,257 new Covid-19 cases on the previous day, the country saw yet another day when the daily tally reached a grim new record. Also, 3645 patients lost their lives on the day, data from the Union ministry of health and family welfare showed. Globally, India is the second-worst affected country in terms of total positive cases, only after the US, and fourth-worst affected in terms of fatalities, the World Health Organization's (WHO's) Covid-19 dashboard showed.

Among the states, Maharashtra with 66,159 new cases contributed the highest to the national tally of infections. Uttar Pradesh (35,156 cases) and Karnataka (35,024 cases) also reported over 35,000 new cases on the day. Many states have been witnessing a significantly higher number of new infections since the onset of the second wave of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, many countries have contributed critical equipment and medicines to India for tackling the ongoing Covid-19 crisis in the country. Earlier in the day, the ministry of external affairs said that a shipment of 700 oxygen concentrator units and 365 ventilators from Ireland arrived in India. Another flight with critical supplies from the US is expected to land later on Friday. Other countries including Singapore, Australia, Germany, France, Norway and Canada have also assured their assistance to India's efforts against the disease.

The Covid-19 vaccination drive is set to enter its third phase starting from May 1 and all adults have been declared eligible to receive a shot. The Union health ministry's latest update showed that more than 152 million doses of the vaccine have been administered until 8pm on the previous day.