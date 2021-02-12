LIVE: US President Biden signs deals for 200 million more Covid-19 vaccine doses
India's count of cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) is at 10,871,294 after the Union health ministry on Thursday said that the country had recorded 12,923 new infections in the preceding 24 hours. The global tally of cases, meanwhile, is at well over 107 million, as per the Johns Hopkins University tracker, which also shows that the global death toll due to the disease is at over 2.36 million. While India has the second-highest tally globally, that of the United States, the highest in the world, is in excess of 27 million, the tracker shows.
Click here for full Covid-19 coverage
The world's largest vaccination drive against Covid-19 is currently underway in India and, according to the health ministry's figures till 7pm on February 11, more than 7.43 million healthcare workers have been inoculated against the disease. In the first phase of the drive, which commenced on January 16, India aims to vaccinate 30 million healthcare workers, who are scheduled to receive their second vaccine shots from February 13 onwards. Covishield and Covaxin anti Covid-19 vaccines are being used in the country.
Follow all the updates here:
-
FEB 12, 2021 08:28 AM IST
Schools to reopen in West Bengal today for class 9-12
West Bengal to resume schools for classes 9 to 12 from today, following Covid-19 guidelines.
-
FEB 12, 2021 07:53 AM IST
Mexico reports 10,677 new Covid-19 cases
Mexico reports 10,677 new Covid-19 cases and 1,474 deaths. National tally reaches 1,968,566 cases while death toll at 171,234.
-
FEB 12, 2021 07:24 AM IST
US to acquire 200 million more doses of Covid-19 vaccines
President Joe Biden has announced that his administration has signed deals for 100 million more doses each of Moderna and Pfizer anti Covid-19 vaccines.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Koo not leaking data, says co-founder; French hacker disagrees
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: US condemns China for banning BBC World News on mainland
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
13 Maoists surrender in Chhattisgarh under Lon Varratu campaign
- A state official claimed that the 'Lon Varratu' initiative aims to link surrendered cadres to some livelihood opportunities to help them earn a decent living and it has yielded very positive results.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dense fog envelops NW India; no major change in temperature likely
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
President Kovind to open 'Udyanotsav' today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tamil Nadu BJP functionary booked under Goondas act for repeated hate speech
- Kalyanaraman was also booked on Thursday in a different case by the Coimbatore police under section 505 (statements creating enmity) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for a hate speech
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers' protest LIVE: Children learn in makeshift pathshala amid farm laws stir
LIVE: US President Biden signs deals for 200 million more Covid-19 vaccine doses
India red-hot investment opportunity for its clean energy transition: John Kerry
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Behen-Beti' Kangana won't face problem, says MP minister after Congress threat
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China surprises India with its speed, moves out 200+ tanks from Pangong Tso
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
23 cases filed under MP's new anti-conversion law in January
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Drafting of law to curb stone-pelting in final stages: MP CM Shivraj Chouhan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Smriti Irani hits out at Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha, says he is spreading lies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India fastest country to vaccinate over 7million against Covid-19: Govt data
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox