LIVE: New Zealand may extend lockdown as nation reports 2 fresh Covid-19 cases
Coronavirus cases are dropping worldwide but experts have asked people to exercise caution and follow preventative measures. The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday said that it has recorded a drop in number of new cases of Covid-19 across the world. It also said that the number of fresh fatalities has also dropped by 10%."
With 9,121 new Covid-19 cases, 81 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, India’s tally of Covid-19 infections reached 10,937,106, according to figures released by the Union ministry of health and family welfare on Tuesday. The toll from the disease has gone up to 155,949 with 109 deaths recorded since Monday. The fatalities per million due to the coronavirus disease were at 112 on Tuesday.
Globally, the disease has infected 110,022,111 as per the Worldometer coronavirus tracker. The UK government identified an extra 1.7 million people in England at serious risk of coronavirus after using a new computer model that takes into account age, ethnicity and body mass index as well as medical conditions. Japan's first coronavirus shots were given to health workers Wednesday, beginning the vaccination campaign considered crucial to holding the already delayed Tokyo Olympics.
Follow all the updates here:
FEB 17, 2021 09:02 AM IST
Singapore: Closing borders to India, Indonesia over Covid-19 will impact economy
Singapore will have severe economic impact after closing its borders to India and Indonesia as they majorly contribute to the construction sector and domestic workers, parliament was told Tuesday. The Ministry of Health had already placed a stay-home notice on work permit holders upon arrival on Feb 2.
FEB 17, 2021 08:51 AM IST
New Zealand ponders extending lockdown as 2 new cases reported
New Zealand considers extending the lockdown in Auckland after the total Covid-19 tally grew by 2 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, reaching a total of 5 so far. Auckland was put into a three-day lockdown after six months on Sunday following three unexplained Covid-19 cases in the community.
FEB 17, 2021 08:40 AM IST
Maharashtra, Kerala need to substantially increase RT-PCR testing for Covid-19: Health ministry
Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan asked Maharashtra and Kerala to significantly increase RT-PCR testing as both states have 61,550 and 37,383 active cases, respectively. This accounts for 72 per cent of the total active cases in the country.
FEB 17, 2021 08:30 AM IST
Japanese authorities worry about vaccine supply as nationwide inoculation drive begins
Japan began its Covid-19 vaccination drive but healthcare workers are worried about possible shortage of imported vaccines, according to a report by Associated Press . Japan approved Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine on Feb 15 but government/doctors worry that due to vaccine hesitancy the drive may be affected.
News updates from Hindustan Times: Manipur doctor conferred Order of the Rising
- Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Foreign envoys on two-day J&K visit beginning today
Manipur doctor gets Japan’s highest honour for promoting ties between 2 nations
- The decoration was constituted by Japanese Emperor Meiji in 1875. It is the highest order conferred by the government of Japan.
Temple in Srinagar closed due to militancy reopens after 31 years on Panchami
PLA preps for Round 2 of disengagement, parks heavy vehicles in depth areas
India joins Iran-Russia's two-day navy exercise
Farm laws protests LIVE: BJP asks leaders to clear misconceptions on agri laws
- As farmers' unions representatives await government's call for next round of talks as agitation enters Day 82.
Petrol, diesel prices increase in Delhi by 25 paise each
Puducherry CM terms ouster of LG Kiran Bedi as 'victory of people'
PM Modi to address NASSCOM Technology and Leadership Forum today
Twitter’s clash with government gives boost to Koo app
Difference between Congress, BJP narrowing down, says Kerala CM Vijayan
Gujarat Rajya Sabha bypolls: Old-timer, OBC leader on BJP’s list
