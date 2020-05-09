Coronavirus latest figures: List of 10 worst affected Indian states and cities

india

Updated: May 09, 2020 19:14 IST

Coronavirus cases in India are all set to cross the 60,000-mark with the Centre’s figures on Saturday morning putting the total number of infected at 59,662. The figure also includes 1,981 deaths caused by the Covid-19 infection. 3,320 cases and 95 deaths were registered in the last 24 hours alone. On the positive side, 17,846 patients have so far recovered from the disease leaving 39,834 cases under active medical care. According to worldometer.com, India is currently the 14th worst affected country in the world with 59,881 cases. We look at the largest contributors behind the country’s climbing Covid tally, through a list of worst-hit states and cities on a day when the coronavirus cases worldwide have crossed the 4 million mark.

Here are the 10 worst coronavirus affected states/UTs in India

1. Maharashtra- The western state, among the country’s most developed, has the largest number of coronavirus patients at 23,264 positive cases including 3,470 discharged patients and 731 deaths.

2. Gujarat – Maharashtra’s neighbouring state and also among the most industrialised, it has registered 9,723 total positive cases, out of which 1,872 have been cured, while 449 died.

3. Delhi – The country’s capital is third on the list with 8,406 positive cases so far, including 2020 recovered patients and 68 fatalities.

4. Tamil Nadu- The worst affected southern state has over 7,654 positive cases including 1,605 recoveries and 40 casualties.

5. Rajasthan- The western state has 5,596 cases, including 1,916 cured patients and 101 deaths.

6. Madhya Pradesh- The state is sixth on the list with 5,421 positive cases including 1,349 recoveries and 200 deaths.

7. Uttar Pradesh- India’s most populous state has just under 5,000 cases at 4,667, including 1,387 cured patients and 66 casualties.

8. Andhra Pradesh- With 2,770 positive cases, Andhra is the second-worst affected state in southern India. 842 patients have been discharged in the state while 41 have died so far.

9. West Bengal- It is the worst affected state in the east with 2,202 positive cases including 364 people who were cured and 160 who died

10. Punjab- The northern state has 1,912 cases including 152 recoveries and 29 deaths.

And here are the ten worst Covid-19 affected cities in India

1. Mumbai – According to Maharashtra government, the maximum city has 12,142 positive cases including 748 new cases registered on Friday. The city has seen 462 deaths due to coronavirus infection, including 25 on Friday. 1,867 people have been discharged after treatment.

2. Delhi – The national capital is the second worst-hit city-state with 6,318 cases, but has a relatively low death toll- 68

3. Ahmedabad- Gujarat’s most populated city accounts for 5,260 positive cases and is a major cause of worry for the state authorities. The city has seen over 1000 recoveries and 343 deaths. Close to 24,000 people are in quarantine here.

4. Pune- Maharashtra’s second worst-hit city has 2,177 cases. 730 people have been discharged here. Some areas in this hotspot have, however, shown positive signs with the rate of rise in cases coming down drastically.

5. Chennai- According to last available data released two days ago, Tamil Nadu’s capital had 2,644 active cases.

6. Indore- The city known as mini Mumbai in Madhya Pradesh had 1,727 cases including 86 fatalities. It is the worst affected city in Madhya Pradesh.

7. Thane- A Mumbai suburb, it has registered 2,053 cases of coronavirus, including 21 deaths. 359 people have been discharged so far.

8. Jaipur – Rajasthan’s capital and an international tourism destination has seen 1,169 cases according to the last available figures.

9. Jodhpur –The blue city in Rajasthan has 904 coronavirus positive cases as per the available figures.

10. Surat – With 824 positive cases, the textile hub of the country is tenth on the list of worst coronavirus-hit Indian cities. 389 people in the city have been discharged while 3,106 suspects are in quarantine currently.