Coronavirus latest update: 5 men accused of attacking medical team in Moradabad are Covid positive

Updated: Apr 21, 2020 23:26 IST

Five out of the 17 people, who were arrested for allegedly attacking a medical team in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad last week, have tested positive for coronavirus, a state official said on Tuesday.

Besides, 10 more people were found infected with the virus in the district.

Police had arrested 17 people after they allegedly attacked health workers, when they visited Moradabad’s Nawabpura area on April 15 to take family members of a coronavirus victim into an isolation facility.

These people hurled stones at an ambulance, injuring four people.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Milind Garg said samples of all the 17 accused in the Nawabpura incident were sent for testing to Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences and five of them tested positive for the virus.

One doctor was among the people injured in the incident. Police dispersed the violent mob using mild force.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath had asked for invoking the National Security Act (NSA) against the culprits. Several incidents of attacks on health workers have been reported from across the country.

