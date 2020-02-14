Quarantined Chinese citizen says thank you, Centre tweets ‘caring for all’

india

Updated: Feb 14, 2020 12:37 IST

The Health Ministry on Friday shared a note written by a Chinese who has been quarantined in Maharashtra’s Pune over suspicion of contracting the deadly coronavirus.

“Caring for all! Thoughts of a Chinese national who was isolated in Naidu hospital in Pune on exhibiting symptoms of #COVID19,” the ministry said on Twitter.

In the note, the Chinese national said, “It was all of a sudden that I have been sent here and I was quite nervous because of the facility and luggage problems.”

“However, everyone was quite helpful in their special time for Chinese people. Everything is quite well managed include buying food/ cleaning service. Even though it’s an isolation but it does not feel so,” the note, written on February 11, further said.

It ended with a thank you note for those who have been looking after the person. “So again thanks everyone - doctors and nurses and other staff,” the note said.

Caring for all!



Thoughts of a Chinese national who was isolated in Naidu hospital in Pune on exhibiting symptoms of #COVID19.#HealthForAll#HelpingAll pic.twitter.com/gj9ns7Ay2a — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) February 14, 2020

The health ministry has not revealed the identity of the person who wrote the note. A 31-year-old Chinese national was admitted to Pune’s Naidu Hospital last week after he vomited twice on board a Delhi-Pune Air India flight. The Chinese national had a travel history to China and was immediately quarantined.

Union health minister Harsh Vardhan had said on Thursday that the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and health ministry are screening airports to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus in India. He also reiterated that the government has stocked up on medical supplies in case of any untoward events.

Nearly 65,000 people in China are now infected with coronavirus, which has now been officially named Covid-19 by the World Health Organisation (WHO). The disease is said to have emerged from a seafood and meat market in the provincial capital of Wuhan in December.

It has now spread to more than two dozen countries, killed at least three outside the Chinese mainland and infected nearly 450 globally.