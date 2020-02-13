e-paper
Home / India News / 'Measures taken to contain spread': Harsh Vardhan briefs media on coronavirus outbreak

‘Measures taken to contain spread’: Harsh Vardhan briefs media on coronavirus outbreak

Harsh Vardhan also said that external affair ministry is in touch with the stranded Indian crew members and passengers on board the cruise ship quarantined in Japan’s Yokohama.

india Updated: Feb 13, 2020 15:50 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar , Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri and others during a meeting of high-level Group of Ministers (GoM) to review the current status and actions for prevention and management of novel coronavirus, in New Delhi.
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar , Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri and others during a meeting of high-level Group of Ministers (GoM) to review the current status and actions for prevention and management of novel coronavirus, in New Delhi. (PTI)
         

Union health minister Harsh Vardhan said PMO and health ministry are screening airport to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus in India.

He told the media that border areas are constantly monitored and screening facilities in airports are constantly being updated to deal with if new coronavirus cases arise. He said flights arriving from Bangkok, Singapore, Kula Lumpur and Hong Kong will be screened for coronavirus cases.

Harsh Vardhan also said that the health ministry is in contact with the health authorities in the United States and they are ready to help China with medical supplies to contain the outbreak which has taken the lives of 1,367 people so far.

All 402 people kept in ITBP quarantine facility have tested negative and their condition is stable.

