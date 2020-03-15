Coronavirus Saarc video meet: Sri Lanka proposes Saarc ministers’ group for joint response

india

Updated: Mar 15, 2020 18:29 IST

Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa said Sri Lanka’s economy had taken a severe blow due to the impact of Covid 19 on the island nation and requested setting up of a joint mechanism to tide over the economic situation. He also proposed a ministerial group of Saarc members to discuss best practices and regional matters arising out of the fight against coronavirus.

Rajapaksa was sharing experiences and proposals with leaders of Saarc nations in a video conference on Sunday evening.

“Our economy has taken a severe blow due to the coronavirus, particularly in tourism, since most of the tourists are from Germany and Italy and other countries in Europe. Our Exports are also adversely affected,” Rajapaksa said

Rajapaksa, the third leader to speak during the video conference of eight-member natons, said there was a need for a joint mechanism to tide over the economic challenges posed by the virus.

“I strongly recommend Saarc leaders to formulate a mechanism to assist our economies to tide over this very difficult period,” he said.

In another important proposal, he said a ministerial group of Saarc members should be created to deal with issues requiring cooperation and sharing of experiences for the disease’s containment.

“I also wish to recommend that a Saarc ministerial level group be established to discuss and share best practice and coordinate regional matters on combating coronavirus,” Gotabaya Rajapaksa added.

Rajapaksa also confirmed that the Sri Lankan elections will be held as per the schedule on April 25 despite the coronavirus threat.

“The elections will be held as per the plan,” he said.

“He said a task force with round the clock hotlines for monitoring of the virus had been set up and listed other efforts including quarantining and testing and social distancing.

“School holidays have been advanced, universities and institutes closed to minimize social interaction. The first reported case of coronavirus in Sri Lanka was a Chinese women tourist, who has been cured and has now left Sri Lanka,” he said.

He added that a large number of Sri Lankans work in Italy and South Korea, both affected badly by the virus, but they can’t be stopped from coming back to their home country.

“They are being subjected to 14-day quarantine upon their return” Rajapaksa said while detailing the steps taken by his government to battle Covid 19.

He said 750 Sri Lankan students studying in different provinces of China have returned home and were put under quarantine, too.