Coronavirus: Social distancing goes off rails as 32 migrant workers hide in truck in UP

india

Updated: Apr 02, 2020 08:52 IST

It was an alarming sight, a little past midnight on Tuesday at a compressed natural gas (CNG) filling station at Lucknow’s Gomtinagar.

Nearly 32 men, women and children were packed like sardines inside a truck and hidden underneath a huge tarpaulin to escape.

They were migrant labourers travelling home in a vehicle with a Delhi registration number, blissfully unaware of the threat coronavirus posed to those violating social distancing protocols. They were precisely the type that have alarmed the government, which has been in touch with other states to work out a plan to ensure that such travel is not undertaken.

This comes at a time when marriages are being postponed to prevent overcrowding and attendance at funerals is limited to 10 or even less.

Travelling in the dead of the night, they would have gone largely unnoticed had their vehicle not checked in at a filling station. Before a CNG refill, all passengers have to compulsorily step out of the vehicle.While the vehicle got a refill, the migrants, employed at a Delhi factory, chatted away. Some even used the little time-out to smoke ‘beedis’. There were a few children too, who kept staring wide-eyed as their parents stretched themselves in the open.

Some of them did wear masks, but thrust inside the truck, most of them were unaware of the threats their travel posed to them and others.

How did they manage to be there at a time when Uttar Pradesh and Delhi have sealed the borders? What kind of problems did they face? Did they have enough to feed themselves?

The group leader, who identified himself as Vijay said, “Sir, it has been two days since we left Delhi. Since we knew alternative routes, we managed. Then we had a flat tyre near Bareilly and that left us stranded. Somehow, with great difficulty, we have reached here. Please understand, we didn’t leave on our own. The factory, which employed the labourers, has shut. The labourers and their families, who lived in the factory premises, were left without any food, water, essentials. So together we somehow managed.”

Which village do they belong to?“Bhatpura in Barabanki,” he said, while hurriedly driving away after sharing his cell phone number.“Please call me later. I will answer whatever questions you ask, but right now we need to reach our villages safe,” he added.Vijay took a call just once since.

Did they get themselves tested in the village? How did the villagers treat them?“Yes, we all got ourselves tested,” he said, adding all of them were fine and quarantined at their homes.

Any discrimination in the villages?“Well, there are all kinds of people, some would say whatever they have to. But we have got ourselves examined and are all fine. The gram pradhan knows about our arrival too,” he said.“I will call you later,” he said before disconnecting. He didn’t call back nor did he answer calls thereafter.

Crazy rush for government busEver since the Uttar Pradesh government announced that it would provide buses to take stranded migrants home, the rush for buses was mind boggling. From Lucknow to Bahraich and from Barabanki to Bualandshahr, bizarre scenes played out everywhere.

Despite the state government banning all movement, barring essential ones, it’s not uncommon to bump into migrants, who have travelled an unimaginable number of kilometres on foot, driven by the sole desire to reach their villages.

Most of such migrants claim they aren’t aware of community kitchens and the help that the state government has announced for daily wagers hit hard by the lockdown.

An eight-month pregnant woman, accompanied by her husband, travelled nearly 500 kilometres from Delhi to Mahboa on foot to reach her village. It’s such movement that is posing risk to all.

Manning villagesAt some places like Baghpat’s Prahladpur and Dhikoli villages, youths have taken upon themselves the responsibility of checking the entry of outsiders.

“If they are from our villages, we ensure that they are quarantined for 14 days as advised by the government,” said Mahendra, a village youth whom we connected with through a common contact.

Chief secretary Rajendra Kunar Tiwari said lakhs of people from other states had come to Uttar Pradesh.

“We have set up over 300 shelter homes with facilities to screen migrant workers coming back,” he said.

“We are appealing them to stay wherever they are as the CM has already spoken to his counterparts from other places to ensure that people from UP are safe, but for those who have travelled here, we are making sure that they are screened and quarantined,” he said.