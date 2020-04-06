e-paper
Home / India News / Coronavirus update: 25 Muslim men arrested for attacking police during Odisha town shutdown

Odisha police have registered more than 2700 cases and arrested 2600-odd people for violating the coronavirus lockdown as of Sunday. More than 400 vehicles have also been seized.

india Updated: Apr 06, 2020 09:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Bhubaneswar
Police in Odisha’s Cuttack have arrested 25 Muslim men for pelting stones at them while enforcing the 48-hour shutdown as part of the state government’s measures to contain the spread of Covid-19 disease.

Cuttack deputy commissioner of police Akhileswar Singh said the inspector of Mangalabag police station and some other policemen were on foot patrolling in Kesharpur area when they saw some men sitting near the local mosque.

“When the cops asked the youths why they were not inside their homes as per shutdown order they started pelting stones. The inspector and a few other policemen were injured,” said Singh.

Soon after the incident, two platoons of the police force were deployed in the locality to avoid any further untoward incident.

Police said cases have been registered against the men under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for attacking the police.

