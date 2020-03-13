Coronavirus update: Assam CM will not take part in public programmes till March 31

india

Updated: Mar 13, 2020 23:58 IST

In view of the prevailing coronavirus outbreak, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal announced on Friday that he would not take part in any public programme till March 31.

“In view of worldwide coronavirus outbreak and the advisory issued by the health department, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has decided not to take part in any public programme till March 31,” said a release issued by Sonowal’s office.

The CM appealed to people of the state to stay alert and keep themselves aware of the disease so that they can keep safe from any infection. Sonowal urged people to strictly follow the advisory by the health department and requested conscientious citizens to spread awareness.

There has been no confirmed case of coronavirus in the state till date.