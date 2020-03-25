e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 25, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Coronavirus update: Bihar reports fourth case of Covid-19

Coronavirus update: Bihar reports fourth case of Covid-19

The man is a resident of Patna City and has been kept in the isolation ward of the Nalanda Medical College Hospital (NMCH), which has now been converted into a special hospital for Covid-19 in Bihar.

india Updated: Mar 25, 2020 12:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A passenger undergoes thermal screening at the departure corridor of Patna Airport during the second day of lockdown imposed by the state government to curb the spread of coronavirus, in Bihar, India, on Tuesday, March 24, 2020.
A passenger undergoes thermal screening at the departure corridor of Patna Airport during the second day of lockdown imposed by the state government to curb the spread of coronavirus, in Bihar, India, on Tuesday, March 24, 2020.(Photo: Santosh Kumar / Hindustan Times)
         

Bihar has reported its fourth case of Covid-19, the coronavirus disease, as a 29-year-old man tested positive for the virus after coming back from Bhavnagar in Gujarat, officials said late on Tuesday.

The man is a resident of Patna City and has been kept in the isolation ward of the Nalanda Medical College Hospital (NMCH), which has now been converted into a special hospital for Covid-19 in Bihar.

Sources said the man, who came to Patna on March 9, initially underwent treatment at a private health facility in Patna City and was referred to the NMCH only a couple of days ago.

His sample was then sent to the Rajendra Memorial Research Institute of Medical Sciences (RMRIMS) at Agamkuan in Patna. RMRIMS director Dr Pradeep Das confirmed the man has tested positive for the virus.

A 38-year-old man from Munger, who came back from Qatar, died after contracting the virus in the first known fatality in the state linked to the Covid-19 disease on Sunday, when the state reported its first three cases of the fast-spreading contagion.

The other two Covid-19 cases are of a 45-year old woman and a 25-year-old man—both from Patna.

While the woman, whose son had returned from Italy earlier this month, is undergoing treatment at the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)-Patna, the man who returned from Scotland, is at NMCH.

RMRIMS has screened 192 samples of which four tested positive for Covid-19 so far.

The number of cases across the country has risen to 562, including foreigners, people who have recovered and those dead.

tags
top news
At G-20 meet tomorrow, PM Modi’s push to turn Covid-19 into global fight
At G-20 meet tomorrow, PM Modi’s push to turn Covid-19 into global fight
Suicide bombers attack Sikh place of worship in Kabul
Suicide bombers attack Sikh place of worship in Kabul
Covid-19 kills nearly 200 in New York; US visitors told to self-quarantine
Covid-19 kills nearly 200 in New York; US visitors told to self-quarantine
21-day lockdown, Disaster Management Act invoked: Key Covid-19 points
21-day lockdown, Disaster Management Act invoked: Key Covid-19 points
After 27 years, Ram Lalla shifted out of makeshift temple in Ayodhya
After 27 years, Ram Lalla shifted out of makeshift temple in Ayodhya
Why CSK win and RCB lose: Dravid decodes sides, points out differences
Why CSK win and RCB lose: Dravid decodes sides, points out differences
2020 Skoda Rapid’s launch in this country signals a possible India arrival
2020 Skoda Rapid’s launch in this country signals a possible India arrival
Xiaomi’s Redmi SmartTV Max is a 98-inch monster
Xiaomi’s Redmi SmartTV Max is a 98-inch monster
trending topics
Covid-19Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus UpdateCovid-19 LockdownHantavirus Symptomscoronavirus in indiaPriyanka Chopra on CoronavirusGudi Padwa 2020Topper List Bihar Board 12th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news