Coronavirus update: Bihar reports fourth case of Covid-19

india

Updated: Mar 25, 2020 12:11 IST

Bihar has reported its fourth case of Covid-19, the coronavirus disease, as a 29-year-old man tested positive for the virus after coming back from Bhavnagar in Gujarat, officials said late on Tuesday.

The man is a resident of Patna City and has been kept in the isolation ward of the Nalanda Medical College Hospital (NMCH), which has now been converted into a special hospital for Covid-19 in Bihar.

Sources said the man, who came to Patna on March 9, initially underwent treatment at a private health facility in Patna City and was referred to the NMCH only a couple of days ago.

His sample was then sent to the Rajendra Memorial Research Institute of Medical Sciences (RMRIMS) at Agamkuan in Patna. RMRIMS director Dr Pradeep Das confirmed the man has tested positive for the virus.

A 38-year-old man from Munger, who came back from Qatar, died after contracting the virus in the first known fatality in the state linked to the Covid-19 disease on Sunday, when the state reported its first three cases of the fast-spreading contagion.

The other two Covid-19 cases are of a 45-year old woman and a 25-year-old man—both from Patna.

While the woman, whose son had returned from Italy earlier this month, is undergoing treatment at the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)-Patna, the man who returned from Scotland, is at NMCH.

RMRIMS has screened 192 samples of which four tested positive for Covid-19 so far.

The number of cases across the country has risen to 562, including foreigners, people who have recovered and those dead.