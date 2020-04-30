Can eating ice cream spread Covid-19? Here’s what govt has to say

Updated: Apr 30, 2020 12:13 IST

The government on Thursday rubbished claims linking consumption of ice cream and chilled products with the spread of Covid-19.

“The World Health Organization has clarified that there is no scientific evidence to support the claim,” PIB clarified in a tweet.

“Claim: There is some information going rounds that eating ice creams and other chilled products can lead to spreading of #COVID19 infection. Reality: No,” the tweet read.

This is one of the latest in the list of false claims and rumours that have been doing the rounds ever since the coronavirus pandemic broke out.

The World Health Organization has a dedicated page on Covid-19 ‘myth busters’ that help people stay aware and informed about the deadly contagion.

“Adding pepper to your soup or other meals DOES NOT prevent or cure COVID-19,” the WHO states.

WHO had previously clarified that coronavirus does not spread through houseflies and cannot be cured by sunlight or spraying disinfectant on the body.

It also rubbished rumours linking mosquito bites and Covid-19. Taking a hot bath does not kill coronavirus, neither does extreme temperature.

The number of coronavirus cases in the country rose to 33,050 on Thursday. According to the latest figures updated by the Ministry of Health, there are 23,651 coronavirus cases in the country, 8,324 patients have been cured or discharged while 1,074 people have died from the deadly contagion.

Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra have crossed the 9,000-mark and now near 10,000 while national capital is fast catching up with Gujarat, the second worst-affected state. Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh have more than 2,000 cases of the coronavirus disease.