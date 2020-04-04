e-paper
Coronavirus update: CRPF DG goes into self quarantine after force doctor tests positive

Coronavirus update: CRPF DG goes into self quarantine after force doctor tests positive

The DG didn’t directly come in contact with the CMO but another personnel who was with the doctor had met the top officer of the force recently, official added.

india Updated: Apr 04, 2020 22:23 IST
Neeraj Chauhan
Neeraj Chauhan
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The indirect contact has tested negative for COVID-19 but the DG is observing quarantine as per protocol, said DIG Dinakaran (spokesperson).
The indirect contact has tested negative for COVID-19 but the DG is observing quarantine as per protocol, said DIG Dinakaran (spokesperson).(ANI Photo)
         

Two days after Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) chief medical officer was tested positive for coronavirus, DG CRPF - AP Maheshwari has gone into self quarantine as a precautionary measure, officials said.

The DG didn’t directly come in contact with the CMO but another personnel who was with the doctor had met the top officer of the force recently, official added.

The indirect contact has tested negative for COVID-19 but the DG is observing quarantine as per protocol, said DIG Dinakaran (spokesperson).

The CRPF CMO, who was residing in Officers’ Mess in Saket (Delhi), was tested positive on Thursday.

Around 40 personnel who came in his contact are said to have been quarantined. It was clear how the doctor contracted the infection.

The officer was attached with the Additional Director General (Medical) office of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) - also called central paramilitary forces. The ADG Medical office assists ministry of home office in the overall supervision and monitoring of health care delivery system and services and at levels in paramilitary forces.

