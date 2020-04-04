India-US partnership to fight Covid-19, says PM Modi after call with Trump

Updated: Apr 04, 2020 20:42 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday had a telephonic conversation with US president Donald Trump on the Covid-19 pandemic threatening countries all over the world. The two leaders agreed to put the full weight of the India-US partnership to fight the deadly Covid-19 disease.

“Had an extensive telephone conversation with President @realDonaldTrump. We had a good discussion, and agreed to deploy the full strength of the India-US partnership to fight Covid-19,” the prime minister said in a tweet.

The discussion between the two global leaders comes at a time when both countries are in the grip of the highly contagious coronavirus.

The United States, has so far confirmed 2,78,458 cases of Covid-19 and more than 7,100 deaths.

India on Saturday reported 3,072 coronavirus cases and 75 deaths across its various states.

On Saturday morning, the Prime Minister also chaired a joint meeting of the Empowered Groups constituted for planning and ensuring implementation of Covid-19 response activities in India.

The maximum percentage of Covid-19 positive cases stands at 42% in the country and have been reported among people in the age group between 21 and 40 years, the government’s data showed on Saturday.

The government also released the age profile of all the 3,072 Covid-19 positive cases reported till date since January 30.

The situation in the United States is more severe. The total Covid-19 affected cases in the US has climbed to 2,78,458 so far, surpassing Italy, Spain and even China where the coronavirus originated in December 2019.

On March 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had ordered a three-week lockdown of India’s 1.3 billion population to avert a catastrophic outbreak of infections. Some states are thinking about extending the lockdown to rein in the contagious disease as the country reported a sharp spike in positive cases on the weekend.

On Saturday, 601 new Covid-19 cases were reported, the highest spike so far, and 12 deaths in the last 24 hours, with the condition of 58 coronavirus patients being critical in Kerala, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi, according to health ministry data.

The state of Maharashtra, which has the highest number of Covid-19 cases in India, has 537 Covid-19 patients and 26 people have died so far.