Coronavirus update: IndiGo waives off flight rescheduling charges until March 31

Updated: Mar 14, 2020 11:38 IST

Budget carrier IndiGo has announced it will waive off all flight rescheduling fees for bookings until the end of March.

Ronojoy Dutta, IndiGo’s chief executive officer, said in a letter addressed to customers what the airline was doing to contain the coronavirus outbreak in India.

“I wanted to help you understand everything we’re doing as an airline to make sure that the risk for everyone in our care is minimised, and that you can continue to rely on us to help you reach your destinations safely and in good health, while also helping to contain the spread of COVID-19,” Dutta said in his letter.

“As I previously announced, for those of you who feel it best to delay your trips, IndiGo will waive all change fees for any bookings through the end of March,” he added.

India’s aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), had on Friday asked international airlines operating to and from India to waive cancellation and rescheduling charges in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

“In view of the unfolding severe impact of Covid- 19, the aviation industry is facing serious challenges. Flights are being curtailed, cancelled and disrupted almost on a daily basis. Resultantly, the passengers are also facing the brunt,” a circular issued by the DGCA said,” DGCA said in a circular.

“In the current scenario, it would be appropriate if airlines support their passengers in this tough time by waiving off cancellation/ reschedule charges or by providing other incentive. In light of the hardship faced by passengers, airlines may like to consider and take an appropriate call, accordingly,” it said.

Private airports in India have sought to levy a surcharge on airline fares to cover losses stemming from the outbreak.

The Association of Private Airport Operators (APAO), in a letter written on Friday to civil aviation secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola, sought a relief package from the government to stem losses caused to the aviation sector by a decline in airline bookings and aircraft occupancy.

The government on Wednesday suspended almost all visas to India, as Covid-19 cases in the country sharply spiked and the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak a pandemic.

Fresh bookings and occupancy in domestic flights have dropped by 15-20% in the wake of the outbreak.

Sixteen foreign airlines have cancelled 492 international flights to India so far due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, Union civil aviation minister Hardeep Puri informed Parliament on Thursday.

Domestic carriers have also taken a hit as 93 flights per week have been cancelled by Vistara, SpiceJet, IndiGo and GoAir.