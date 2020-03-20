Coronavirus update: Leh put under a virtual lockdown

india

The government on Thursday closed the Zojila pass, that connects Kashmir Valley to Leh, for civilian traffic and imposed Section 11 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in Leh and Kargil, banning assembly of more than five people in the region, in view of the coronavirus disease outbreak.

The decision was taken after pilgrims returning from Iran were suspected of being infected with the Sars-CoV-2, the pathogen that causes the Covid-19.

According to officials of the Union home ministry, the government has prohibited the movement of people between Leh and Kargil, and movement of foreign tourists into Leh. The Indian Air Force and the Indian Army have also been directed to not take civilians into the region.

“Advisories have been issued to the public to stay at home and restrict movement. Additional Police check-post have been established all over the Union Territory to prevent any avoidable movement of people,” the Union Home Ministry said.

The government has also shut all educational institutions in Leh and Kargil, officials said.

Meanwhile, mobile shops to make doorstep deliveries of essential commodities have been set up in both districts, the Ministry said.

All government offices, except those necessary for maintaining essential services – such as power and water supply, food and civil supplies, petrol pumps etc— have also been closed, the officials said. Hotels, guest houses, and eateries have also been asked to close.