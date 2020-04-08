e-paper
Coronavirus update: Covid-19 hotspots in these 15 UP districts to be sealed till April 15

Coronavirus update: Covid-19 hotspots in these 15 UP districts to be sealed till April 15

Uttar Pradesh has so far seen 350 cases of the coronavirus disease, including three patients who have died and 21 who have recovered.

india Updated: Apr 08, 2020 16:12 IST
HT Correspondent
New Delhi
Policemen stop a cyclist from going towards an area which was sealed following suspected cases of COVID-19, in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, Wednesday, April 8, 2020.
Policemen stop a cyclist from going towards an area which was sealed following suspected cases of COVID-19, in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, Wednesday, April 8, 2020. (AP)
         

Authorities in Uttar Pradesh said on Wednesday hotspots of the Covid-19 disease in 15 districts of the state will be completely shut down to contain the spread of the coronavirus infection.

RK Tiwari, Uttar Pradesh’s chief secretary, said that these districts have a high viral load of Covid-19 and so the affected areas will be sealed.

The stringent restrictions in these 15 districts, including parts of the National Capital Region, will come into effect at midnight, officials said. Only home delivery and medical teams will be allowed in these places, they added

The restrictions will continue until at least April 15, when a review will be done.

India is already under a three-week nationwide lockdown, which began on March 25.

Here’s the list of the 15 UP districts where Covid-19 hotspots will be sealed:

Agra

Ghaziabad

Gautam Buddh Nagar

Basti

Kanpur

Varanasi

Lucknow

Shamli

Bulandshahr

Sitapur

Maharajganj

Meerut

Bareilly

Firozabad

Saharanpur

