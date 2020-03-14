e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 14, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Coronavirus Update – Over 200 Indian students from Italy to land in Delhi on Sunday morning

Coronavirus Update – Over 200 Indian students from Italy to land in Delhi on Sunday morning

The rescued Indians, mostly students have been tested for the disease but will be quarantined as per the prevention protocol after their arrival.

india Updated: Mar 14, 2020 23:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Indian students were tested at Indian embassy in Rome by a team of Indian medical professionals.
Indian students were tested at Indian embassy in Rome by a team of Indian medical professionals.(Courtesy- Twitter/@IndiainItaly)
         

India’s efforts to evacuate citizens from the new coronavirus epicenter in Italy will see a special Air India flight carry around 230 Indian students back home on Sunday morning. The flight from Milan is expected to land at Delhi around 9 am.

The aircraft had taken off from Delhi for Milan on Saturday afternoon

The rescued Indians, mostly students have been tested for the disease but will be quarantined as per the prevention protocol after their arrival.

The Indian government had sent a team of medical professionals to Italy in order to facilitate testing of the stranded Indians so that they could be cleared to fly back home. The team started testing at the Indian embassy in Rome on Friday afternoon.

Indian embassy had tweeted pictures of the Indian students waiting patiently for their turn.

Another special flight carrying the third batch of Indians from Iran is scheduled to arrive at Mumbai airport around midnight.

Several Indians including pilgrims, fishermen, students and businessmen are stuck in Iran, which is the worst-affected country in the Middle East region.

Italy has registered 17,660 infections and 1,266 deaths from the virus while the death toll in Iran stands over 600 with 13 thousand people confirmed with Covid-10 infection.

tags
top news
Kamal Nath writes to Amit Shah seeking return of rebel Congress MLAs
Kamal Nath writes to Amit Shah seeking return of rebel Congress MLAs
White House now conducting temperature checks on all close to Trump, Pence
White House now conducting temperature checks on all close to Trump, Pence
GST Council hikes tax on mobile phones from 12% to 18%, says Sitharaman
GST Council hikes tax on mobile phones from 12% to 18%, says Sitharaman
Coronavirus Update- Rs 4 lakh relief for deceased missing from modified central notification
Coronavirus Update- Rs 4 lakh relief for deceased missing from modified central notification
GST increase on phones will crumble the industry: Xiaomi India MD Manu Jain
GST increase on phones will crumble the industry: Xiaomi India MD Manu Jain
Suspended J-K cop Davinder Singh being brought to Delhi for questioning
Suspended J-K cop Davinder Singh being brought to Delhi for questioning
Urine cure? UK targets myths, fake news about coronavirus
Urine cure? UK targets myths, fake news about coronavirus
‘If team decides Pant will play...’: Saha opens up on NZ Test series snub
‘If team decides Pant will play...’: Saha opens up on NZ Test series snub
trending topics
Coronavirus Outbreak in IranKuldeep SengarCoronavirus in BengaluruAustralia vs New Zealand live scoreCoronavirus SymptomsCoronaviruscoronavirus ImpactIPL 2020 Postponed

don't miss

latest news

india news