Coronavirus Update – Over 200 Indian students from Italy to land in Delhi on Sunday morning

Updated: Mar 14, 2020 23:02 IST

India’s efforts to evacuate citizens from the new coronavirus epicenter in Italy will see a special Air India flight carry around 230 Indian students back home on Sunday morning. The flight from Milan is expected to land at Delhi around 9 am.

The aircraft had taken off from Delhi for Milan on Saturday afternoon

The rescued Indians, mostly students have been tested for the disease but will be quarantined as per the prevention protocol after their arrival.

The Indian government had sent a team of medical professionals to Italy in order to facilitate testing of the stranded Indians so that they could be cleared to fly back home. The team started testing at the Indian embassy in Rome on Friday afternoon.

Indian embassy had tweeted pictures of the Indian students waiting patiently for their turn.

Another special flight carrying the third batch of Indians from Iran is scheduled to arrive at Mumbai airport around midnight.

Several Indians including pilgrims, fishermen, students and businessmen are stuck in Iran, which is the worst-affected country in the Middle East region.

Italy has registered 17,660 infections and 1,266 deaths from the virus while the death toll in Iran stands over 600 with 13 thousand people confirmed with Covid-10 infection.