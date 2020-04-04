Coronavirus update: Telangana reports 75 new Covid-19 cases, 2 more deaths

india

Telangana reported two more deaths and 75 new cases of Covid-19, the highest in a day, on Friday, taking the number of fatalities to 11 and that of patients of the coronavirus disease to 229 in the state.

According to the bulletin released by the state medical and health department, the two deaths were reported from Shadnagar in Mahabubnagar district and from Secunderabad.

“As many as 75 fresh positive cases of Covid-19 were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 229 so far. However, 32 of them, including 15 since morning, were discharged till now. As such, the actual number of Covid-19 patients presently undergoing treatment in the hospitals is 186,” the bulletin said.

The bulletin, however, did not specify whether the two deaths and the new coronavirus disease cases had any links with the meeting of Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi’s Nizamuddin.

However, in her report submitted to the Centre during the video conference earlier, Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundarajan said out of the total number of positive cases recorded in the state, 79 cases were related to the Nizamuddin Markaz meeting.

The department also claimed that all the 1030 people who had been identified to have attended the meeting of Tablighi Jamaat in Nizamuddin had been traced.

“All the participants and their family members and contacts have been kept in isolation and are being tested for coronavirus,” the health bulletin said.

The governor earlier indicated that as many as 435 people who had returned from the Tablighi Jamaat event have been kept in home quarantine and 365 in government quarantine.

According to the governor’s report to the Centre, 26,586 people who had a history of foreign travel and their contacts have been kept under home quarantine. Of them, 19,364 have completed their home quarantine period and 7222 are still in quarantine.

“By April 7, all the home quarantined people would be declared safe,” the report said.

The report also said at present six government labs at Gandhi Medical College, Osmania Medical College, Fever Hospital, Nizams Institute of Medical Sciences, Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) and Institute of Preventive Medicine were conducting tests in full scale.

“So far, 2400 samples have been tested,” the report said.

In all, 12,500 beds in 31 hospitals across the state, including 11,000 isolation beds and 1500 ICU beds have been established for clinical management of Covid-19, the report said.

