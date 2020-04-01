e-paper
Home / India News / Coronavirus Update: UP record first two deaths, one without travel or contact history

Coronavirus Update: UP record first two deaths, one without travel or contact history

One of the two people who died in Uttar Pradesh had no known travel or contact history. Doctors fear he might have caught the infection due to his low immunity.

india Updated: Apr 01, 2020 21:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
Thirteen fresh positive cases were reported in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, taking state tally beyond 100
Thirteen fresh positive cases were reported in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, taking state tally beyond 100(ANI Photo)
         

Uttar Pradesh reported first two deaths due to coronavirus infection-- one each from Basti and Meerut-- while 13 more positive cases took the total tally of infections in state to 116, officials said on Wednesday.

The travel history of the 25-year-old man from Basti, who died at the BRD Medical College hospital in Gorakhpur on Monday, was not known, officials said. His sample swab tested positive on Wednesday, two days after his death, they added.

“Our surveillance teams are working to find out the exact travel or contact history of the man. But right now, it cannot be said to be a case of community transmission in the state,” principal secretary, health, Amit Mohan Prasad said in Lucknow.

The second patient, who died in the state, was a 72-year-old man, the father-in-law of the first person to test positive in Meerut, said Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial Medical College principal Dr R C Gupta.

Dr Gupta said the elderly person was a patient of diabetes and had respiratory problems.

He was put on oxygen and was reported to be stable till Tuesday but his condition started deteriorating at night after which he was put on a ventilator. He died on Wednesday afternoon, Gupta said.

About the Basti man, BRD Medical College hospital principal Dr Ganesh Kumar said, “His test results are Covid-19 positive. The patient was suffering from liver and kidney ailments. His immunity was low because of multiple health complications. However, he had no overseas travel history and might have been infected because of low immunity. His contacts are being quarantined.”

top news
