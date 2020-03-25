Wake up early, meditate: Suggests government amid 21-day Covid-19 lockdown

india

A lot can be done in three weeks, suggests government. In a series of tweets on Wednesday, the Press Information Bureau posted ways in which citizens can stay indoors and make productive use of their time during the Covid-19 lockdown.

“The next 21 days, beginning today can be used to cultivate simple new habits, such as waking up early, sticking to a new diet, meditating, etc,” it tweeted out.

In one of the tweets, it quoted American surgeon and author Dr Maxwell Maltz and said that it takes 21 days to break or form a habit and called on people to use this time to cultivate good habits and get rid of the bad ones.

The next 21 days, beginning today can be used to cultivate simple new habits, such as waking up early, sticking to a new diet, meditating, etc.#21daylockdown #IndiaFightsCorona — PIB India (@PIB_India) March 25, 2020

“The 21-day trial is not limited to good habits, you can use it to break bad habits as well,” one of the posts read.

Earlier, PIB India had initiated #My14ForIndia during the ‘Janta Curfew’ on March 22, in which people, including Bollywood personalities and leading journalists, shared what they would do during those 14 hours of the voluntary lockdown.

Celebrities, social influencers and eminent personalities have already taken to social media to show ways in which they plan to spend the 3-week long period. From cooking, to cleaning the house, reading, working out to even meditating, there has been a flood of videos doing the rounds on social media exhibiting different ways in which people are following the lockdown and spending time indoor, productively.

On Tuesday evening, in his address to the nation of coronavirus, the prime minister called for a 3-week nationwide lockdown and urged people not to step out of their homes.

PM Modi said the country will have to bear the economic cost of lockdown but saving the life of every citizen is his priority and the priority of the Central and state governments as also of local administrations.

The prime minister also emphasized the need to maintain social distancing to keep coronavirus in check.

“Experts are saying that social distancing is the only way to deal with the coronavirus crisis across the globe. There is no other way to deal with coronavirus and we need to save ourselves. And we have to break the cycle of its infection,” the Prime Minister said yesterday.

Over 500 people have been infected by Covid-19 in the country while 10 people have lost their lives.