e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 25, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Wake up early, meditate: Suggests government amid 21-day Covid-19 lockdown

Wake up early, meditate: Suggests government amid 21-day Covid-19 lockdown

“The next 21 days, beginning today can be used to cultivate simple new habits, such as waking up early, sticking to a new diet, meditating, etc,” the PIB tweeted out.

india Updated: Mar 25, 2020 16:05 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The 21-day trial is not limited to good habits, you can use it to break bad ones as well.
The 21-day trial is not limited to good habits, you can use it to break bad ones as well.(Pixabay)
         

A lot can be done in three weeks, suggests government. In a series of tweets on Wednesday, the Press Information Bureau posted ways in which citizens can stay indoors and make productive use of their time during the Covid-19 lockdown.

“The next 21 days, beginning today can be used to cultivate simple new habits, such as waking up early, sticking to a new diet, meditating, etc,” it tweeted out.

In one of the tweets, it quoted American surgeon and author Dr Maxwell Maltz and said that it takes 21 days to break or form a habit and called on people to use this time to cultivate good habits and get rid of the bad ones.

“The 21-day trial is not limited to good habits, you can use it to break bad habits as well,” one of the posts read.

Earlier, PIB India had initiated #My14ForIndia during the ‘Janta Curfew’ on March 22, in which people, including Bollywood personalities and leading journalists, shared what they would do during those 14 hours of the voluntary lockdown.

Celebrities, social influencers and eminent personalities have already taken to social media to show ways in which they plan to spend the 3-week long period. From cooking, to cleaning the house, reading, working out to even meditating, there has been a flood of videos doing the rounds on social media exhibiting different ways in which people are following the lockdown and spending time indoor, productively.

On Tuesday evening, in his address to the nation of coronavirus, the prime minister called for a 3-week nationwide lockdown and urged people not to step out of their homes.

PM Modi said the country will have to bear the economic cost of lockdown but saving the life of every citizen is his priority and the priority of the Central and state governments as also of local administrations.

The prime minister also emphasized the need to maintain social distancing to keep coronavirus in check.

“Experts are saying that social distancing is the only way to deal with the coronavirus crisis across the globe. There is no other way to deal with coronavirus and we need to save ourselves. And we have to break the cycle of its infection,” the Prime Minister said yesterday.

Over 500 people have been infected by Covid-19 in the country while 10 people have lost their lives.

tags
top news
Chidambaram backs lockdown, says PM Modi is commander in Covid-19 battle
Chidambaram backs lockdown, says PM Modi is commander in Covid-19 battle
Coronavirus Live: Prince Charles, heir to British throne, tests positive
Coronavirus Live: Prince Charles, heir to British throne, tests positive
25 killed in Kabul gurdwara attack; Islamic State claims responsibility
25 killed in Kabul gurdwara attack; Islamic State claims responsibility
Wake up early, meditate: Suggests govt amid 21-day Covid-19 lockdown
Wake up early, meditate: Suggests govt amid 21-day Covid-19 lockdown
Should you worry about hantavirus? Explaining its spread
Should you worry about hantavirus? Explaining its spread
Why CSK win and RCB lose: Dravid decodes sides, points out differences
Why CSK win and RCB lose: Dravid decodes sides, points out differences
Streaming apps won’t show HD videos by default on phones until April 14
Streaming apps won’t show HD videos by default on phones until April 14
Six special-edition Bugatti high-performance cars worth $35.6 million showcased
Six special-edition Bugatti high-performance cars worth $35.6 million showcased
trending topics
Covid-19Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus UpdateCovid-19 LockdownHantavirus Symptomscoronavirus in indiaPriyanka Chopra on CoronavirusGudi Padwa 2020Pakistan Covid-19 positive cases

don't miss

latest news

india news