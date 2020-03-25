Delhi Police to help e-commerce delivery agents amid Covid-19 lockdown

india

Updated: Mar 25, 2020 15:38 IST

Delhi Police on Wednesday sought to assure e-commerce website that their concerns over disruption in deliveries due to the countrywide lockdown to check the spread of the coronavirus pandemic will be addressed.

“We have set up a platform for e-commerce websites where they can share with us the problems they are facing, so we can solve them,” ANI quoted Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa as saying.

Many e-commerce platforms had shut services and stopped accepting orders shortly after the lockdown was announced.

“I had a meeting with e-commerce website representatives. They shared the problems faced by them in the movement of essential goods. We have issued passes to them and assured that their delivery agents will be helped by the police,” Randhawa said.

Warehouse and delivery operations of e-commerce companies and online groceries have been disrupted following the lockdown to break the chain of transmission over Covid-19 that has affected over 500 people in the country and claimed 10 lives so far.

On Monday, the Delhi Police had announced that those involved in essential goods and services will need to get a curfew pass to move about.

The lockdown has sparked panic buying of groceries in many places while many others banked on e-commerce sites.

Flipkart had announced temporary suspension of services. It said it will not take or deliver any orders until further notice hours after

Prime Minister announced the three-week lockdown Tuesday night.

Flipkart’s major rival, Amazon India did not stop its services its services but restricted it to essential goods. The e-commerce platform will deliver products that fall under categories such as household staples, packaged food, health care, hygiene, personal safety. For others whose orders were pending, Amazon India said it will offer a refund.

