‘Voldemort never attacked Harry when he was home’: Govt’s Covid-19 lockdown message

india

Updated: Apr 01, 2020 16:01 IST

The government on Wednesday tried giving the coronavirus situation a comic spin and tweeted out a meme of a picture from a Harry Potter movie. Through the post, the government reiterated the importance of staying indoors.

“#DidYouKnow that Harry Potter was always safe at his home? Yes, Voldemort never attacked Harry when he was home. Wonder why? Well, ask any #HarryPotter fan you know!,” the Maharashtra branch of government’s Press Information Bureau (PIB) tweeted out this morning.

“Stay home during the 21-day lockdown,” the tweet added.

On Wednesday as the country entered the eighth day of the 21-day coronavirus lockdown, the number of cases escalated to 1,637. India has seen a rise of as many as 240 coronavirus cases in the past 12 hours, Ministry of Health stated on Wednesday. There are about 1,466 active cases and 133 cured patients in the country as of now. As many as 38 people have lost their lives to the infection.

In a telephonic conversation on Tuesday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar regarding the coordination of efforts to respond to the coronavirus crisis, said “close cooperation is imperative to combat the coronavirus”.

The number of Covid-19 cases across the globe has crossed 800,000 while more than 40,000 people have died from the infection.

The United States has the highest number of cases with 187,919 patients followed by Italy, Spain and China. White House has released new projections saying there could be 100,000 to 240,000 deaths in the US even if current social distancing guidelines are maintained.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said that as many as 25% of people infected may not show symptoms.