‘Rs 1 crore for Covid-19 warriors if they die’: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Updated: Apr 01, 2020 15:27 IST

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday announced a sum of Rs 1 crore for families of those health workers who die while handling patients of the coronavirus disease. He said it will be a mark of ‘respect to their service’.

“If anyone loses their life while serving Covid-19 patients, whether sanitation workers, doctors or nurses, their family will be provided Rs 1 crore as respect to their service,” Arvind Kejriwal said, according to news agency ANI.

“Whether they are from private or government sector doesn’t matter,” Kejriwal said.

Arvind Kejriwal’s announcement came days after Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said doctors, nurses, paramedics, technicians, and other health care professionals involved in the care of Covid-19 patients will get a special insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh.

Uttarakhand has also announced life insurance for thousands of state government employees, who are on the frontline in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic in the state.

Chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has said Rs 4 lakh insurance will be given to 68,457 employees, including health, sanitation, police and media personnel, recognised as ‘COVID Warriors’ by the government for their role in the fight against the deadly virus.

The national capital has reported 120 Covid-19 patients and that two people have died because of the disease till date.