Coronavirus news updates LIVE: Centre debunks news of mandatory negative test for passengers from high caseload nations

Amid concerns over a fresh outbreak of Covid-19 in neighbouring China and several other countries, India has strengthened its surveillance to keep any spike in infections at bay. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya - both of whom held separate review meetings this week - have reiterated that the pandemic is not yet over and urged citizens to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour, including wearing masks and getting vaccinated, especially as the Christmas and New Year festive season knocks on the door.

The Centre has issued an advisory to check spread of the virus, which includes random sampling of 2 per cent of foreign passengers. This rule comes into effect from today onwards. Furthermore, mock drills will be conducted across India next week (December 27) to monitor the Covid-19 preparedness of heath care centres.

Despite the fresh scare in China, which is primarily being driven by BF.7 sublineage of Omicron BA.5 variant, experts have said that the situation in India will not deteriorate beyond repair. Four cases of BF.7 were reported in India but those happened in the past, and all the patients have since recovered.

Several states, meanwhile, have stepped up surveillance with officials being told to stay alert in view of the situation in China.

India's daily Covid-19 case count has been witnessing a decline week-by-week, Union health ministry said on Friday.