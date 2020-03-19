Coronvirus Update: MP trader arrested for spreading rumuors

india

Updated: Mar 19, 2020 18:14 IST

Rumours over coronavirus led to arrest of a Madhya Pradesh trader Kamlesh Sahu from Narasinghpur district on Thursday.

Police says it all started with a banter between a cement trader and his cousin sister, both residents of Gotegaon town in Narsinghpur district, that led to police action and medical examination of the trader.

The trader who returned from Goa after attending a marriage recently told his cousin on Wednesday that he was suffering from cold and cough and intended to spread among others too. His sister asked him to consult a doctor in view of coronavirus outbreak, but he refused.

According to police, concerned over his health, the trader’s cousin informed his parents who also advised the youth to get medically examined. The youth denied having any health problems but the parents still sought district administration’s help to get him examined.

The police team took the trader to the hospital on Thursday leading to rumours in the town that he was infected with Coronavirus.

A police officer who didn’t want to be named said, “It is newly appointed chief secretary of the state Gopal Reddy who saw the message on social media and instructed Narsinghpur district administration on Thursday to take immediate action in this regard.”

Police station in-charge Prabhat Shukla said, “This is true that it all started with banter between the trader and his cousin sister. We took the trader to the hospital where he was found medically fit. We arrested the accused Kamlesh Sahu under section 151 (arrest to prevent the commission of cognizable offences) of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC). We took the trader to task for irresponsible behavior at a time when the virus is causing havoc and people are scared.”

This is the first arrest in Madhya Pradesh since Coronavirus spread on rumours related to the same, according to police.

Meanwhile, a girl from Wuhan in China who was admitted to JP hospital, the district hospital in Bhopal, after she was spotted at Habibganj police station was discharged on Wednesday leading to another rumour that she had left the hospital against medical advice.

A police officer said, “Several hotels had refused to give a room to the girl since she is a citizen of China. She was seen at Habibganj railway station from where she was taken to JP Hospital on Tuesday.”

Civil surgeon of JP Hospital Dr Alka Pargania said, “The girl was found medically fit. She had to catch a train in the morning on Wednesday. Hence, she was allowed to leave the hospital in the morning.”

Additional director in directorate of health services, Madhya Pradesh government, Sapna M Lovanshi said, “There is no positive case of Covid-19 in Madhya Pradesh so far or any case regarding anyone escaping from any hospital or quarantine centre.