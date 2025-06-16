'Could not occur without money, funds for terror support': FATF condemns Pahalgam attack

Global terror watchdog FATF has condemned the Pahalgam attack of April 22, which killed 26 tourists in Jammu and Kashmir. In its official statement, the Financial Action Task Force has highlighted that the Pahalgam attack and other terror attacks could not take place without “money and funds" from terror supporters. Chairs and tables scattered at the site of terrorist attack on tourists in Baisaran near Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district.(REUTERS File)

"Terrorist attacks kill, maim and inspire fear around the world. The FATF notes with grave concern and condemns the brutal terrorist attack in Pahalgam on 22 April 2025. This, and other recent attacks, could not occur without money and the means to move funds between terrorist supporters," reads the official statement issued by the FATF.

In its statement the FATF, without naming Pakistan, added it will be setting out a framework to combat terrorist financing.

The FATF has also "enhanced its focus on the effectiveness of measures countries have put in place. That is how, through our mutual evaluations, we have identified gaps that need to be addressed. The FATF has developed guidance on terrorist financing risk to support experts that contribute to evaluations of the 200+ jurisdictions in the Global Network," the official statement added.

The global watchdog's statement comes against the backdrop of heightened tensions between India and Pakistan after the April 22 attack.

While Pakistan has denied involvement in the Pahalgam attack, Indian authorities have linked Pakistan-based terror organisation - Lashkar-e-Taiba - and its offshoot group TRF to the terror attack.

Following the attack, Indian authorities have also flagged Pakistan's support and funding for cross-border terrorism.

India calls for Pakistan to be put in 'grey list'

As per a PTI report, sources have stated that Indian authorities are working to put Pakistan's name on FATF's grey list.

The global watchdog's grey list currently includes 24 countries, which are being monitored for money laundering, terrorist financing, and proliferation financing.

Pakistan has been included on the FATF's grey list several times. The first time the country was named was in 2008, but it was later removed in 2010.

Later on, Pakistan was once again placed on the grey list in 2012 and removed in 2015. It was brought back on the list in June 2018 and removed in October 2022.