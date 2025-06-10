EU backs India’s response to Pahalgam attack, says nuclear threats can’t pay off

NEW DELHI: India on Tuesday received the European Union (EU)’s backing for holding to account those responsible for the Pahalgam terror attack and for countering “nuclear threats”, as external affairs minister S Jaishankar and EU foreign policy and security chief Kaja Kallas held the first ministerial strategic dialogue. Kaja Kallas reiterated the EU’s “strong condemnation” of the Pahalgam terror attack and said that those responsible must be held accountable. (PTI)

The two sides agreed during the talks in Brussels to hold their next counter-terrorism dialogue and the first round of a new dialogue on space cooperation in the autumn. Kallas said the new strategic dialogue paves the way for deeper defence cooperation, while Jaishankar called for deeper ties between India and the EU as two important poles in an era of strategic autonomy.

Jaishankar, on a week-long visit to Belgium and France, outlined India’s new approach to combating terrorism at a news conference with Kallas. “We strongly believe that there must be zero tolerance for terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. In that context, it is also essential that we never yield to nuclear blackmail,” he said, in an obvious reference to Pakistan.

He sought “strong international cooperation and understanding” on terrorism, describing it as a “shared and interconnected challenge for the global community”.

Kallas reiterated the EU’s “strong condemnation” of the Pahalgam terror attack and said: “Those responsible must be held accountable. India has the right to protect its citizens in accordance with international law.”

She added that “nuclear threats cannot pay off”. Kallas described such threats as a “mutual concern” and said: “We see different actors - in our case, Russia - using these nuclear threats and also we see other actors in the world using this.”

Jaishankar asserted that last month’s clashes between India and Pakistan were “not a conflict between two states per se”. He added, “This is actually a response to the threat and to the practice of terrorism. I would urge you - don’t think of it as India-Pakistan, think of it as India-Terroristan. You will then appreciate it.”

Kallas expressed regret for the “tragic loss of lives in India and Pakistan” and said the EU “supports continued talks between India and Pakistan to reduce tensions [as] no one stands to gain from renewed conflicts in the region”.

Jaishankar’s meetings with interlocutors from Belgium and the EU have focused on India’s new approach to fighting cross-border terrorism supported by Pakistan, and the rationale behind last month’s military strikes on terrorist infrastructure in territories controlled by Pakistan.

The strikes conducted under Operation Sindoor on May 7 triggered four days of intense clashes that saw India and Pakistan using drones, missiles and other long-range weapons against each other. The clashes raised global concerns about an all-out war before the two sides reached an understanding on halting military actions on May 10.

The first India-EU strategic dialogue focused on deepening cooperation in defence, maritime security, counter-terrorism, cyber issues, AI, space and defence industry collaboration. The two sides also exchanged perspectives on the Indo-Pacific, the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the situation in West Asia.

“Europe and India face many of the same challenges. Terrorism, military build-ups and violations of international law affect both of us,” Kallas said. “In today’s contested global landscape, it is more important [than ever] to build strong and trusted partnerships. The EU is a reliable, predictable and credible partner for India.”

The two sides agreed to hold their next counter-terrorism dialogue in the autumn. Kallas said EU-India cooperation on counter-terrorism has grown stronger, with both sides working together on information-sharing, capacity building and joint efforts to combat terror financing.

They also agreed to establish a new dialogue on space cooperation that will cover satellite navigation and security, with the first session to be held in the autumn. India and the EU already have access to each other’s data from earth observation satellites.

Jaishankar noted that the world order is undergoing a profound change and has entered an era of multipolarity and strategic autonomy. “As two important poles of that emerging reality, there is a powerful case for India and the EU to forge deeper ties,” he said.

Kallas and Jaishankar also reiterated the commitment of India and the EU to finalising a free trade agreement (FTA) by the end of the year. The decision to conclude the FTA within this year was made at a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in February.

Stabilising and derisking the international economy is a priority for India, Jaishankar said. This includes building more resilient and reliable supply chains, increasing trust and transparency in digital interactions, and creating stronger economic and technology partnerships. “It is with that perspective that we support the goal of concluding an ambitious and balanced India-EU FTA by the end of the year,” he said.

Jaishankar also held a separate meeting with Von der Leyen before his talks with Kallas. “Welcomed her strong condemnation of terrorist attack in Pahalgam and solidarity in combating terrorism,” he said in a social media post.

“Discussed efforts underway to deepen the India-EU partnership. Agreed on the potential benefits of stronger cooperation in trade, technology, connectivity and security for both our regions,” he added.