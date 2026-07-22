Counsel students to study and not divert energy on protests, universities told

The Association of Indian Universities (AIU) has issued an advisory to universities and higher education institutions (HEIs) across the country, asking them to counsel students to stay focused on their academic pursuits instead of participating in protests over recent examination controversies.

People in large numbers gather at Jantar Mantar supporting the CJP protest. (ANI)

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In a letter sent to vice chancellors and directors of member institutions, AIU President Vinay Kumar Pathak urged universities to engage with students "with empathy" while encouraging them to “remain focused on their academic pursuits and not allow their energies to be diverted by calls to protest."

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Students' concerns should be heard, says AIU

{{^usCountry}} The letter, titled "Appeal to encourage students to remain focused on their studies and to repose faith in the ongoing strengthening of the examination system", acknowledges that students' concerns are important and deserve to be heard with empathy and respect. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The letter, titled "Appeal to encourage students to remain focused on their studies and to repose faith in the ongoing strengthening of the examination system", acknowledges that students' concerns are important and deserve to be heard with empathy and respect. {{/usCountry}}

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At the same time, the AIU said prolonged agitations come "at a considerable cost" to students' academic progress. It noted that extended protests can disrupt studies, affect preparation and lead to avoidable stress for students.

Protests continue

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The advisory comes while students continue their protests at Delhi's Jantar Mantar over the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2026 paper leak. The protesters are demanding examination reforms, greater accountability in public examinations and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Several protesters detained

At least 70 protesters were detained during the ‘Chalo Sansad’ protest march on Monday. Following this the CJP, Aam Aadmi Party and others assured free legal aid to the student protesters who were detained.

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Tens of thousands of protesters joined the call for the march to Parliament. The Delhi Police had not given the nod for the march and Section 163 of the BNSS was imposed. Despite barricades on key roads, metro station closures and suspension of mobile internet, protesters converged on Jantar Mantar before moving towards Parliament.

By afternoon, areas including Connaught Place, Patel Chowk, Raisina Road, India Gate and Ashoka Road had turned into confrontation zones as police used batons and tear gas to disperse demonstrators, HT reported earlier. Several protesters were injured and admitted to Lady Hardinge and RML Hospitals, with one woman receiving treatment in the ICU of the latter medical facility.

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The Delhi Police said 118 personnel were injured during the march, and claimed that protesters had displayed “unruly” and violent behaviour by attacking personnel with stones and other objects while violating prohibitory orders despite repeated warnings.

(With inputs from agencies)