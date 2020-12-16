e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 16, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Countdown begins for launch of communication satellite CMS-01 on-board PSLV-C50

Countdown begins for launch of communication satellite CMS-01 on-board PSLV-C50

The polar satellite launch vehicle’s 52nd mission is scheduled for lift-off at 15.41 hours on Thursday from the second launch pad at the spaceport of Sriharikota ‘subject to weather conditions’.

india Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 17:10 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Srivatsan K C
Press Trust of India | Posted by Srivatsan K C
Chennai
CMS-01 is the 42nd communication satellite of the space agency and it is envisaged for providing services in Extended-C Band of the frequency spectrum covering India, Andaman and Nicobar and Lakshadweep islands.
CMS-01 is the 42nd communication satellite of the space agency and it is envisaged for providing services in Extended-C Band of the frequency spectrum covering India, Andaman and Nicobar and Lakshadweep islands.(PTI)
         

The 25-hour countdown for the launch of communication satellite CMS-01 on board launch vehicle PSLV-C50 commenced on Wednesday, ISRO said.

The polar satellite launch vehicle’s 52nd mission is scheduled for lift-off at 15.41 hours on Thursday from the second launch pad at the spaceport of Sriharikota ‘subject to weather conditions’.

“PSLV-CMS-01 Mission: Countdown for the launch of PSLV-C50/CMS01 mission commenced today at 1441hrs from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, SHAR Sriharikota,” ISRO said.

CMS-01 is the 42nd communication satellite of the space agency and it is envisaged for providing services in Extended-C Band of the frequency spectrum covering India, Andaman and Nicobar and Lakshadweep islands.

PSLV-C50 is the 22nd flight of PSLV in ‘XL’ configuration (equipped with six strap-on motors), and tomorrow’s launch would be the 77th launch vehicle mission from Sriharikota, about 120 km from here.

It follows the successful launch of PSLV-C49 (EOS-01) earth observation satellite and nine customer spacecraft on November 7 which was ISRO’s first mission of the year amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

tags
top news
TMC’s Suvendu Adhikari resigns from assembly ahead of Amit Shah’s visit
TMC’s Suvendu Adhikari resigns from assembly ahead of Amit Shah’s visit
India may blacklist some telecom equipment vendors for security
India may blacklist some telecom equipment vendors for security
Farmers’ protest: Tomar thanks MP farmers for supporting farm laws
Farmers’ protest: Tomar thanks MP farmers for supporting farm laws
‘Farmers’ protest can end in 5 minutes if...’: Sanjay Raut offers solution
‘Farmers’ protest can end in 5 minutes if...’: Sanjay Raut offers solution
Nearly half of Singapore’s migrant workers infected with Covid-19
Nearly half of Singapore’s migrant workers infected with Covid-19
PM Modi to attend Aligarh Muslim University’s centenary celebrations via video conference
PM Modi to attend Aligarh Muslim University’s centenary celebrations via video conference
China’s spies, India and NSA Ajit Doval’s 2013 paper that saw it coming
China’s spies, India and NSA Ajit Doval’s 2013 paper that saw it coming
PM Modi lights ‘Swarnim Vijay Mashaal’ on 50th anniversary of 1971 war win
PM Modi lights ‘Swarnim Vijay Mashaal’ on 50th anniversary of 1971 war win
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineCovid-19India Pakistani war of 1971Vijay Diwas

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In