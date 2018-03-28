Countdown for ISRO’s GSAT-6A communication satellite begins

The 27-hour countdown began on Wednesday for the launch of ISRO’s GSLV-F08 mission carrying the GSAT-6A communication satellite from the space port of Sriharikota, about 110 kms from here.

The countdown for the mission to be launched Thursday started at 13.56 hours following clearance from the Mission Readiness Review committee and Launch Authorisation Board, ISRO said.

The Launch of GSLV-F08, planned from the second launch pad in Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota at 16.56 hours on Thursday marks the 12th flight of Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle GSLV-F08 and sixth flight with indigenous cryogenic upper stage.

GSAT-6A, is similar to GSAT-6, a high power S-band communication satellite built on I-2K satellite bus with a mission life of about ten years, it said.

A key feature of the satellite is providing mobile communication to India through multi beam coverage facility.

The satellite will also provide a platform for developing technologies such as demonstration of 6 m S-Band Unfurlable Antenna, handheld ground terminals and network management techniques that could be useful in satellite based mobile communication applications.

GSLV-F08, weighing 415.6 tonnes with a height of 49.1 metre comes with notable improvements like induction of High Thrust Vikas Engine, electromechanical actuation system in place of electro-hydraulic actuation system.