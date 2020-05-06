Counter Covid-19 with courage, fight like a soldier: Kargil hero

india

We humans experience the same fears, the same hopes and the same uncertainties. Covid-19 has shown us that what happens to one person can soon affect other beings all over the world. But it has also taught us that courage and compassion can help us overcome any crisis.

Triple amputee Kargil war veteran, Naik Deepchand recalls how during the war, soldiers sometimes had no ration, but courage and the spirit of unity kept them going.

“India as a nation is trying its best to contain the virus. The crisis shows that we must all take responsibility. We must combine our inner courage and patience with empirical science to protect our future from such threats,” he says. Deepchand says, “Courage is the primary thing. The medicine that can kill this virus is courage. Humein iss mahamaari se ladna hai, darrna nahi hai.”

He says that at this moment, the entire nation is united as one. “Unke chale jaane se poora desh pareshan hai, koi nahi pooch raha ki woh Hindu the ya Muslim. Chand logon ne bana diya dushman mazhab ko, farak nahi padta ki kaun Kapoor hai, kaun Khan hai. (The whole nation is mourning Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor’s death. No one’s asking if they were Hindu or Muslim. Very few people nurture religious hate, it doesn’t matter if one’s a Kapoor or a Khan),” he says.

This pandemic serves as a lesson that only by giving up hate and acting with kindness towards all, we can beat the virus. He says, “Our determination made us win the war. The battle against corona is similar, we all are soldiers in this fight and we can win it together.”

Being consciously happy even in chaotic circumstances like a pandemic goes a long way to help us cope. He says, “Life is short, so live each moment. Don’t criticise anything or anyone. Listen to your inner voice which is always of love and compassion.”