Country owes you a debt: Rahul Gandhi tells HAL workers

Stepping up his attack on the Narendra Modi government over the Rafale controversy, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday described HAL as a “strategic asset” in aerospace, saying the country owed a debt to it.

During an interaction with current and former employees of the state-run aviation and defence firm, Gandhi said HAL was not just a “regular company”.

“HAL is a strategic asset to take India into aerospace. The work you have done for this country is tremendous. The country owes a debt to you for protecting us and creating a scientific environment in this country,” he said.

Noting that the former US President Barack Obama’s comment that only India and China can challenge the US was also because of HAL, the Congress president said he wanted to understand how to make HAL more effective in the future.

“I have come here to understand you, listen to your issues. I have come here to understand how this strategic asset can be made more effective for our country and future. I want to know about the issues you are facing as we would like to help you,” he told the gathering.

Gandhi’s interaction comes as part of his attack on the Modi government over the Rafale deal in which he has alleged corruption.

Congress has also accused the government of overlooking HAL in the offsets contracts with French aerospace company Dassault Aviation, preferring Anil Ambani’s company, thereby causing a loss of jobs due to the people of Karnataka.

However, the BJP and Reliance Defence have dismissed all the allegations as false.

Modi had announced the procurement of 36 Rafale fighters after holding talks with then French President Francois Hollande on April 10, 2015, in Paris.

(With PTI inputs)

First Published: Oct 13, 2018 16:26 IST