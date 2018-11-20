Country’s real growth only when rural India is truly empowered, says Venkaiah Naidu

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu said in New Delhi on Monday that India’s real growth can be achieved only when rural India is truly empowered. Naidu added that everyone has to be part of the country’s development story to create a peaceful atmosphere.

Addressing the Commemorative Event of 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, organised by FICCI – Aditya Birla CSR Centre for Excellence, Naidu said that “a simple memory of Mahatma is not sufficient” and that the nation needs to follow his principles.

“Having surnames, naming a road or an institution, are also not enough. We must follow his path,” added Naidu.

Rajashree Birla, chairperson, FICCI Aditya Birla CSR Centre for Excellence said: “We, in the Birla family, through my grandfather-in-law Shri GD Birla, shared a symbiotic bond with Mahatma Gandhi. We look upon this linkage as a great blessing.”

Hailing the Narendra Modi government for ushering in several policies and schemes to pay a fitting tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, Vice PresidentVenkaiah Naidu emphasised that people must strive together to realise Gandhiji’s dreams of ‘Ram Rajya’— a state based on the principals of equality where there is no discrimination of any kind based on caste or sex or financial status.

Pointing out that Mahatma Gandhi was a firm believer in cleanliness, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu said Swachh Bharat (one of this government’s main schemes) means cleanliness of body and soul and alsi transparency in dealing with financial resources.

First Published: Nov 20, 2018 08:47 IST