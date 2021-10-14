‘Country safe because of RSS’: Pragya Thakur responds to Bhupesh Baghel

Responding to Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel's remarks on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), in which he equated it with Maoists, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Pragya Thakur has said that it is due to the RSS that the country is safe today. “It is because of the Sangh that global brotherhood still exists, and the country, too, is safe today thanks to the RSS,” the BJP MP from Bhopal is seen telling the media in a clip shared by Madhya Pradesh Congress leader KK Mishra.

बकौल प्रज्ञासिंह ठाकुर देश सुरक्षित है तो RSS के कारण! क्या हमारी सीमा पर सभी धर्मों की रेजिमेंट के बहादुर व शहीद सैनिक बुज़दिल व गद्दार हैं? यह पूछने की हिम्मत है आपमें कि 96 सालों में संघ का पंजीयन,बायलॉज,सदस्यता सूची कहाँ है, डर है कहीं आप जैसा हश्र अन्य अतिवादियों का न हो? pic.twitter.com/ax305TQMll — KK Mishra (@KKMishraINC) October 13, 2021

“Pragya Thakur thinks that the country is safe because of the Sangh. The brave soldiers on our borders, are they cowards and traitors? Can you dare ask about the registration, membership list of the RSS from last 96 years? Are you scared that you will meet the same fate as other extremists?” a rough translation of Mishra's tweet, posted in Hindi, read.

Established on September 27, 1925, the RSS is the ideological front of the ruling BJP, which is in power at the Centre.

On Wednesday, while addressing the media on the recent communal riots in Kawardha, Baghel said that the Sangh controls its workers from Nagpur in the same way that Maoists in Chhattisgarh are controlled by their senior cadres from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. “Even now, the Sangh workers are not heard, as everything is handled from Nagpur. Like the Maoist leaders are in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and other states, and their cadres in Chhattisgarh do the job of firing bullets and getting hit, the same is the situation with the RSS. Local workers have no value, and everything is handled from Nagpur,” he said.

Nagpur, in Maharashtra, is the headquarters of the RSS.

Responding to Baghel's remarks, BJP legislator and Chhattisgarh's leader of the opposition, Dharamlal Kaushik, said that such a comparison only reflects the chief minister's “Leftist ideology.”