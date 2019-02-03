BJP wants Ram temple, other parties must make stand clear, says Amit Shah

Saying that the BJP’s stand on the Ram temple was clear, BJP president Amit Shah has said that the other parties must clear their stand on the issue.

“I want all parties to make their stand clear on the Ram temple issue. Our is clear, we want a temple at the same spot,” Shah said.

Earlier, at the launch of the party’s national programme ‘Bharat ke mann ki baat, Narendra Modi ke saath’ in New Delhi, Shah on Sunday criticised the previous governments that had run the country and said that the country had suffered because of their populist policies that had no financial discipline.

“For 30 years, no concrete or visionary steps were taken to solve the country’s problems,” Shah said.

“Before 2014, parties made false promises and did not do anything concrete, this led to all the economic downfall of the country. There was no financial stability,” he said.

Saying that the country had been mismanaged by the coalition governments, he said, “About 10 crore families used to think if the government can deliver?”

“Earlier, the governments were limited to five years. That is not how governments should be. They should run in continuity. It is only then that the country can progress,” Shah said.

“After 30 years in 2014, the people of the country voted in a majority government and made Narendra Modi the prime minister. In the last five years, the Narendra Modi government has changed the country’s position. The Prime Minister’s visionary policies have laid the foundation for long-term development in the country. Today the world looks at India with respect,” Amit Shah said.

“As the prime minister, Narendra Modi took decisive and tough steps to put the country on the path of development and progress,” Shah said.

“There is a huge difference between Bharatiya Janata Party and the rest of the parties. The BJP is the only party in the country which believes in internal democracy. The party that has internal democracy is the party that can strengthen the democracy of the country,” he said.

Elaborating the BJP’s new campaign, he said, “Over the next one month, 11 crore BJP workers will reach out to 10 crore households to find out what is their idea of new india and what are their expectations from Narendra Modi.”

First Published: Feb 03, 2019 11:59 IST