Couple, 6-year-old daughter killed as car rams scooter in UP; four injured

Lucknow: A couple in their 40s and their six-year-old daughter were killed, and four others were injured on Wednesday night after a speeding car collided head-on with a scooter in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr, police said on Thursday.

Three occupants of the car and a pedestrian were injured in the accident, which occurred barely 100 metres from the Angauta police station in Bulandshahr.

Police officers said the impact of the collision was so severe that the scooter was shattered into pieces, and all three riders were flung nearly 10 feet away. The front portion of the car was completely crushed.

An eyewitness informed the police. “The critically injured car driver lifted the six-year-old girl in his arms and rushed toward the hospital for help before collapsing along the way. Hearing the screams, passersby gathered at the spot, moved the bodies to the roadside, and helped rescue the injured from the mangled vehicle,” Station House Officer (SHO) of the Angauta police station, Atul Kumar Chauhan, said.

Chauhan said that he, along with other police personnel, reached the spot and took the injured to the Community Health Centre (CHC), where the doctors declared three people dead on arrival and referred the remaining injured to the district hospital.

The deceased were identified as Ansar (45), his wife Musahida (41), and their daughter Arisha (6), all residents of Nagla Sheikh village of Bulandshahr.

The SHO said the family was living in rented accommodation in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh. He said the couple is survived by three older children, who live in Delhi as well.

“The couple were returning home from a relative’s house in Ahmednagar after attending a wedding ceremony when the accident took place. According to eyewitnesses, the scooter lost balance after a vehicle suddenly appeared in front of it. Moments later, the car coming from the opposite direction rammed into the fallen scooter,” the SHO said.

Police have taken the bodies into custody and sent them for postmortem.