e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 27, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Couple beaten, tonsured, garlanded with shoes and paraded in UP village

Couple beaten, tonsured, garlanded with shoes and paraded in UP village

Police said the woman’s relatives were involved and two of them have been arrested and the rest were who were seen in a video were being identified.

india Updated: Aug 27, 2020 10:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Kanpur
A police team recording the statement of the victims in Gursahaigunj village in Kannauj.
A police team recording the statement of the victims in Gursahaigunj village in Kannauj.(HT PHOTO)
         

A widow and a physically challenged man living together in Kannauj came under a vicious attack on Wednesday from members of the woman’s family who were opposed to their relationship, the Uttar Pradesh police said.

Members of the man’s family and other villagers are also alleged to have taken part in the assault.

The attackers tonsured the two, blackened their faces and garlanded them with shoes before parading through the village in Gursahaigunj, about 100 km from Kanpur and beating them on the street, police said

Circle officer, City, Sheshmani Upadhyaya said the woman’s relatives were involved and two of them have been arrested and the rest were being identified through a video which was made by someone in the crowd.

“They are undergoing treatment at the local government hospital. An FIR has also been lodged,” he said.

The woman, aged 40 and the man were said to be in a relationship for the last three years since her husband passed away. The man was helping her raise her kids. But relatives of her husband were opposed to it.

Early Wednesday morning when the woman was talking to the man near his house, a group of people showed up and beat them up.

tags
top news
GST compensation may jump 89% in FY-21 at Rs 3.12 lakh crore
GST compensation may jump 89% in FY-21 at Rs 3.12 lakh crore
Covid-19: India records highest-ever single-day spike of over 75,000 cases
Covid-19: India records highest-ever single-day spike of over 75,000 cases
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to chair 41st GST Council meeting at 11am
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to chair 41st GST Council meeting at 11am
Ola, Uber drivers threaten strike across NCR from September 1
Ola, Uber drivers threaten strike across NCR from September 1
Couple beaten, tonsured, garlanded with shoes and paraded in UP village
Couple beaten, tonsured, garlanded with shoes and paraded in UP village
‘No signs of it’: Rahul Gandhi targets govt over Covid-19 vaccine
‘No signs of it’: Rahul Gandhi targets govt over Covid-19 vaccine
‘India's all-time No.1 cricketer’: Gavaskar’s bold claim about Ind legend
‘India's all-time No.1 cricketer’: Gavaskar’s bold claim about Ind legend
Pace of Covid spread eases in most regions, says WHO; Oppn CMs against NEET-JEE
Pace of Covid spread eases in most regions, says WHO; Oppn CMs against NEET-JEE
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi COVID-19Covid-19Sushant Singh RajputNEET 2020 admit card

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In