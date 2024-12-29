Couple found dead in Pali home; Police suspect suffocation, family demands probe

BARMER: A couple was found dead under mysterious circumstances on Sunday morning in their home in Shaheed Nagar Colony, near Ramleela Maidan, an officer said. Police suspect suffocation due to smoke from a coal-fired heater (angithi), but the family, suspecting foul play or ritualistic practices, has demanded a thorough investigation. Couple found dead in Pali home (Representative photo)

The deceased have been identified as Ghewardas (53) and his wife, Indra Devi (48).

Their son, Prakash, who lives nearby, discovered the incident after his repeated phone calls to his parents went unanswered.

Prakash and neighbours said that there were unusual items in the room, such as lemons, a pot of water, incense sticks, black thread, sacred red and yellow thread (moli), and a plate full of vermillion. These items have raised concerns about potential foul play or ritualistic practices.

Prakash also told the police that the angithi in his parents’ room was not lit when he arrived and questioned whether it had been lit at all during the night.

He explained that when his parents did not respond to his calls, he entered their house through another door by climbing the terrace. He found his parents unconscious, alongside his uncle, Sundardas, who was asleep and unharmed. Prakash and Sundardas took the couple to Bangar Hospital, where doctors declared them dead on arrival, according to an officer.

Also Read: SDRF constable, wife found dead under mysterious circumstances

“If it was the angithi’s smoke, how did my uncle remain unharmed? The truth must come out. We want a detailed investigation,” Prakash said.

Kotwali Police Station in-charge Kishor Singh said that preliminary investigations suggest the couple may have suffocated due to smoke from the angithi.

“We have sent the bodies for postmortem examination, and the report will confirm the cause of death. While it appears to be an accident, we are investigating all possible angles, including foul play,” Singh added.